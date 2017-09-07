The 10 Worst States to Raise a Child In

Where you live and decide to raise your family is largely decided by factors such as where you grew up or where you find work, but apparently there are some states that are much better to raise kids in than others.

Things like school districts, taxes, and career opportunities play large parts in choosing a place to settle, but finding a state that has the best combination of all the qualities you're looking could prove to be difficult. To help, WalletHub released findings from an in-depth study comparing "40 key indicators of family-friendliness" — such as median family salary, divorce rate, and unemployment rate — to determine a definitive ranking of the best and worst states (including the District of Columbia) to raise a family in.

Read through for their rankings as well as some notable highlights from the study.

10 Worst States to Raise a Family In

Alabama West Virginia Georgia Arizona Alaska Nevada Louisiana District of Columbia Mississippi New Mexico



10 Best States to Raise a Family In

North Dakota New Hampshire Vermont Minnesota Nebraska Massachusetts New Jersey Iowa Connecticut South Dakota

Although your state may or may not have fallen into either of the top 10 lists, you can refer to the study to see where it fell overall based on its individual category ratings.



Notable highlights: