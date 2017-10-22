Why You Should Think Twice Before Judging "Big Kids" Trick-or-Treating

"Aren't you a little old to be trick-or-treating?"

Y'all know that thought. Trick-or-treating is something many kids in this nation partake in with their precious costumes and even cuter smiles. They infest our streets and walk up to our doors and we happily hand them candy. Except the big kids. The Big Kids. Those kids that look "too old" to be taking part in an event for the little kids.

Often I read about what age kids stop trick-or-treating. The perspectives vary greatly. And I know I've been one to see a big kid walk up to my door and think: "For real? Aren't you a little old for that? This is for the little kids."

Sigh. This is the part where I have to respectfully request something a little unorthodox.

Please don't ask that. Or think that. Here's why: Not every big kid is an older kid. I happen to know firsthand. You see, my 8-year-old also happens to be 5'2". Yes, you read that right. My 8-year-old is 5 feet and 2 inches tall. She's actually taller than some grown adults. Princess dresses and innocence have long been a thing of her past. Because she's just too tall. So guess what, princess costumes? No way. Not happening for my little one.

I've watched as adults have treated her like a 12-year-old because, you know, she looks like one. And this year, I'm determined to welcome EVERY kid at our door that wants to trick or treat. We spend so much time cherishing their youth that when it passes us by, we almost miss it. For my girl, she just can't wear some costumes fit for her age because she doesn't fit. But her sweet little brain is still 8 years old. She's an 8-year-old little girl and she desperately just wants to be an 8-year-old little girl.

She wants to be little. She wants to be innocent. She wants to have fun.

Those big kids are trying to hold on to the innocent nature of their childhood too. Are they taking candy from the littles? Maybe. However, if that's what it takes to preserve the innocence that social media, the news, the world will eventually take from them, then I have one thing to say.

Give them the candy.