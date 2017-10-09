42 Epic Birthday-Cake Fails

 Skip Nav
The effort parents put into having a special birthday cake for their children is deserving of a slow-clap standing ovation. Be it store-bought or homemade, birthday cakes are basically the most important part of a child's birthday, so we do whatever it takes to get them the confectionary of their dreams (even if it doesn't always pan out). Maybe that is why I literally can't stop laughing at these birthday cake fails. I'm actually a pretty terrible cake decorator, and because misery loves company, I absolutely love all these images.

Too Much Cake, Woody?
Someone Should Really Give Her Fairy Godmother a Call
Sad Minions
*Forgets Morning Coffee*
Princess Cakes Are Not Easy to Do
Safe To Say This Is Far From Magical
Olaf Now Knows What Happens to Snow in Summer
When She Wants My Little Pony on the Cake . . .
I Never Met a Burger I Didn't Like . . .
Really Putting the "Monster" in Cookie Monster
Not Really Sure What They Were Going For Here . . .
Ironman Returns?
SpongeBob Melty Pants
Damn You, Pinterest!
Doc McStuffins
Cake Mold Pipe Dreams
Castle Trials
Barbie's Mud Bath
You've Got To Be Sh*ttin' Me
It's Not Easy Being Green
Rainbow Brite
#ThingsImNEVERDoingAgain
Home Run?
All Turned Around
Rapunzel, Rapunzel . . .
In Any Color
Hello? Kitty?
My Spidey Senses Are Telling Me . . .
"It Kinda Looks a Little Like R2-D2 Right?"
Talk About a Dino Disaster
Flash in the Pan Cake
JessicaLee42054 JessicaLee42054 3 years

Some people should stick to buying cakes lol

AshleeWestman AshleeWestman 3 years

Marshmallow Fondant is Super easy to make and work with.... believe me your cake will thank you for using anything BUT store bought icing( which is good for a crumb coat but aside from that its not much good for anything else)

trd1965 trd1965 3 years

Store bought cake icing just isn NOT meant to decorate with people! it is way to smooth and runny! just an fyi...you want to do a cake, MAKE butter cream icing your cake will thank you!!!
