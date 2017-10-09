42 Epic Birthday-Cake Fails

The effort parents put into having a special birthday cake for their children is deserving of a slow-clap standing ovation. Be it store-bought or homemade, birthday cakes are basically the most important part of a child's birthday, so we do whatever it takes to get them the confectionary of their dreams (even if it doesn't always pan out). Maybe that is why I literally can't stop laughing at these birthday cake fails. I'm actually a pretty terrible cake decorator, and because misery loves company, I absolutely love all these images.