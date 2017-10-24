Creative Ways to Celebrate Your Child's Birthday — Without a Big Party

You don't have to host a huge birthday party with a million kids for your child to feel celebrated on his or her big day. Those all-out parties are fun, but it can be expensive to throw one each year. Meanwhile, sometimes the guest list gets stressful, or maybe your child just doesn't love being the center of attention, or maybe you just wish you could switch things up. In any case, take a look at some fun, affordable, and creative alternatives to help your little one feel special, and then check out the best kids' party ideas for extra inspiration.

1. Choose a Cool Experience

Has your little one been begging to go to the aquarium or that new indoor trampoline spot, but you just haven't quite found the time? Their birthday offers the perfect reason to carve out a spot on the calendar for a fun outing that's outside your usual routine. To make it extra special, add a dinner date into the mix, turn it into a surprise, or bring along a few friends.

2. Take a Road Trip

Pick a place that's a bit out of the way and plan a short birthday day trip. Even if your destination is only a short distance away, there's something about the novelty of declaring it a "road trip" that makes it more memorable. Bonus points for good snacks.

3. Drop Surprise After Surprise (Small)

They don't have to be big, extravagant surprises to have a big impact! Think: waking up your child with breakfast in bed, hopping in the car without telling them where you're going, having one of your child's friends meet you somewhere unexpectedly, or ordering a surprise dessert with candles.

4. Give the Day a Theme

A day inspired by sports! Disney! Arts and crafts! Music! Movies! Whatever your child is into, try to build a fun day around that, and bring along a few of their friends if it makes sense.

5. Create a Scavenger Hunt

When in doubt, turn things into a game, right? For older kids, come up with clues that bring your child to some of their favorite destinations — like parks, family and friends' houses, playgrounds, shops, etc. — and let them channel their inner detective for the day. To keep the playful vibe going, you can buy a new game to try as a family that night or help them create their own.

6. Make an Every-Other-Year Plan

One easy way to lessen the classic birthday party stress? Set expectations that you'll switch things up each year. Maybe there will be a typical party this year, but next year the family might go to an event together or your child can do something special with one or two friends. If you have that conversation and come up with a plan, your child can anticipate and get excited for all the cool things to come each year.