Someone Get This Adorable Young Zoologist His Own Nature Show, Stat!
Boy Who Loves Science Posts Viral Video About Trees

Someone Get This Adorable Young Zoologist His Own Nature Show, Stat!

Someone, get National Geographic on the line! Because there's an inspiring young scientist on Twitter who needs his own nature program ASAP. Aiden, whose older sister uploaded an adorable, now-viral video about his passion for zoology to the social network, has captured the internet's attention with an informative segment about ants and other natural creatures. Followers even begged for him to create a YouTube channel, which amassed over 1,000 followers in less than one day.

The response to Aiden's zoological expertise is equal parts hilarious and heartwarming. The young man's enthusiasm for the natural world is contagious, inspiring hundreds of responses on Twitter from newfound fans who want to learn more about science. Take a look at his video above, then you might agree with some of the celebratory responses below. We can't wait until Aiden has his own animal science series or a nature documentary — he's a natural!

