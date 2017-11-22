 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
11 Stylish Breastfeeding Shirts You'll Still Want to Wear When You're Done Nursing
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
11 Stylish Breastfeeding Shirts You'll Still Want to Wear When You're Done Nursing

For many women who choose to do so, breastfeeding can be an important part of having a newborn. But while there are many benefits to breastfeeding, it's rarely convenient - or stylish! Having a cute breastfeeding top or sweater can not only help you feel and look great, it also means you no longer have to dread the logistics of breastfeeding in public. Keep reading to shop some of our favorite stylish breastfeeding tops!

Related
CBD Oil Is Amazing For So Many Things, but Breastfeeding Isn't One of Them (Yet)
H&M
MAMA Fine-knit Nursing Sweater
$24.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Sweaters
A Pea in the Pod French Terry Striped Nursing Tee
$40
from apeainthepod.com
Buy Now
Gap
Maternity stripe cap nursing tee
$34.95
from Gap
Buy Now See more Gap Maternity Tops
shoptiques.com Maternity Tops
Loyal Hana White Nursing Blouse
$96
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more shoptiques.com Maternity Tops
Topshop
Women's Short Sleeve Drape Maternity/nursing Tee
$40
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Maternity Tops
Old Navy Maternity Open-Front Nursing Cardi
$29
from oldnavy.gap.com
Buy Now
Seraphine Pull Down Nursing Tee
$99
from destinationmaternity.com
Buy Now
Jessica Simpson Lift Up Ruffled Nursing Tee
$45
from destinationmaternity.com
Buy Now
Ripe Maternity
Jersey Nursing Shirt
$92
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more Ripe Maternity Maternity Tops
Asos Maternity Intimates
ASOS Maternity - Nursing ASOS Maternity NURSING Tie Side T-Shirt
$40
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Maternity Intimates
H&M
MAMA Nursing Blouse
$29.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Longsleeve Tops
Grey Wrap Sweater
French Striped Tee
Cap-Sleeved Tee
White Patterned Blouse
Pink Crossover Tee
Striped Cardigan
Grey Mock-Neck Sweater
Floral Ruffled Top
Blue Button-Down Blouse
Pink Tie Shirt
Polka Dot Top
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts For WomenNew MomBreastfeedingGift Guide
Shop Story
Read Story
H&M
MAMA Fine-knit Nursing Sweater
from H&M
$24.99
A Pea in the Pod French Terry Striped Nursing Tee
from apeainthepod.com
$40
Gap
Maternity stripe cap nursing tee
from Gap
$34.95
shoptiques.com
Loyal Hana White Nursing Blouse
from shoptiques.com
$96
Topshop
Women's Short Sleeve Drape Maternity/nursing Tee
from Nordstrom
$40
Old Navy Maternity Open-Front Nursing Cardi
from oldnavy.gap.com
$29
Seraphine Pull Down Nursing Tee
from destinationmaternity.com
$99
Jessica Simpson Lift Up Ruffled Nursing Tee
from destinationmaternity.com
$45
Ripe Maternity
Jersey Nursing Shirt
from shoptiques.com
$92
Asos
ASOS Maternity - Nursing ASOS Maternity NURSING Tie Side T-Shirt
from Asos
$40
H&M
MAMA Nursing Blouse
from H&M
$29.99
Shop More
Asos Maternity Intimates SHOP MORE
Asos
ASOS Maternity - Nursing ASOS Maternity NURSING Wrap Maxi Dress In Dark Floral
from Asos
$64
Asos
Exhausting Sleep Tee
from Asos
$29
Asos
& you & You Nursing Double Layer Gym Top
from Asos
$38
Asos
ASOS Maternity - Nursing ASOS Maternity NURSING Floral Print T-Shirt Dress With Dip Back
from Asos
$103$72
Asos
ASOS Maternity - Nursing ASOS Maternity NURSING Wrap Skater Dress in Yellow Base Floral
from Asos
$51
H&M Longsleeve Tops SHOP MORE
H&M
Cotton Shirt
from H&M
$24.99
H&M
Long-sleeved Top
from H&M
$17.99$5.99
H&M
Lace Blouse
from H&M
$59.99
H&M
Flannel Shirt
from H&M
$14.99
H&M
Blouse with Studs
from H&M
$29.99
Gap Maternity Tops SHOP MORE
Gap
Maternity TENCEL western shirt
from Gap
$59.95$49.99
Gap
Maternity Breathe stripe strappy shelf tank
from Gap
$34.95$24.99
Gap
Maternity GapFit Breathe racerback tank
from Gap
$29.95$18
Gap
Maternity Breathe high neck shelf tank
from Gap
$29.95$21
Gap
Maternity layered nursing tank
from Gap
$29.95$19.99
H&M Sweaters AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Fashion
Our Editors Shop the Internet For a Living, and These Are the 57 Gifts on Their Wish Lists
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Pink
Is This Heaven? These 41 Pink Gifts Are So Dreamy, You'll Want Them For Yourself
by Macy Cate Williams
Fall Fashion
The Best Sweaters to Buy Right Now From Your Favorite Fast-Fashion Stores
by Marina Liao
Winter Fashion
How to Look Fashionable While Staying Warm
by Nikita Ramsinghani
H&M Longsleeve Tops AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Fashion
Ditch the Dress This Holiday Season — These 17 Tops Will Make Your Jeans Look Fancy
by Krista Jones
Fall Fashion
10 Long-Sleeved Shirts That Can Be Layered Multiple Ways For Fall
by Marina Liao
Online Sales
Start Your Engines! H&M's Black Friday Deals Are Already Here
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Selena Gomez
We Know Exactly Where Selena Gomez Shops — and Now So Do You
by Marina Liao
Asos Maternity Intimates AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
natalie_keinan
mrscassierea
natalie_keinan
nicosolovely
H&M Longsleeve Tops AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
loveemmarie
emma.brwn
dailystylefinds
magazinetomercer
Gap Maternity Tops AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
diyplaybook
lifestyledatlanta
homesweetruby
maenunez
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds