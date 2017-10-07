 Skip Nav
Pregnancy
The 13 People Who Actually Care About Your Pregnancy, Ranked
Little Kids
Signs Your Child Has Sensory Processing Disorder
Pregnancy
I Didn't Know I Was Pregnant
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
10 Nursing Hacks For Mamas Who Breastfeed

Just because breastfeeding can be one of the most amazing mom-baby experiences doesn't mean it's wonderful 100 percent of the time. To ensure that your nursing sessions are as good as they can possibly be, we've rounded up a few tips and tricks to help you and your little one be as happy and comfortable as can be during this precious time together.

If you breastfeed, read through for 10 helpful nursing hacks.

Use a bracelet to remember which breast to nurse from next
Boost your milk supply with delicious lactation recipes
Make breastmilk popsicles for teething babies
Breastfeed on the go using a sling
Use a nursing pillow
Figure out how many additional calories you should be consuming to keep milk flowing
Eat pineapple (or drink the juice).
Wear an infinity scarf
Avoid tight bras
Wear a tank top under everything
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
BreastfeedingHacksParenting
Parenting
This Woman Has a Powerful Message For Parents After the Las Vegas Shooting
by Murphy Moroney
Fun Trick-or-Treat Bags For Kids
Kid Shopping
21 Trick-or-Treat Bags Your Kid Can Fill With Candy Year After Year
by Alessia Santoro
Parenting Is Like Being a Sober Designated Driver
Parenting
10 Ways Being a Parent Is the Exact Same as Being the Designated Driver
by Kate Schweitzer
Mom Explains Why Plain Band Aids Are a Sign of Growing Up
Parenting
This Mom's Emotional Post About Band-Aids Will Make You Realize How Fast Kids Grow Up
by Murphy Moroney
6 Tips to Get Baby to Drink From a Bottle
Babies
Tricks to Get Baby to Drink From a Bottle
by Patricia-Anne Tom
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds