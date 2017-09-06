 Skip Nav
20 Chapter Books to Read Aloud With Your Kids

POPSUGAR has joined Thrive Global in celebration of Screen-Free Week, May 1-7, 2017. Check out our Digital Detox Challenge and inspiration for offline activities like this post.

Reading with your child is a great way to increase her interest in books and create a bonding experience. But sadly, 250 million children aren't learning basic reading skills, and today's International Literacy Day is shining a light on the issue. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, reading aloud daily to children helps build language acquisition and literacy skills. With every passing paragraph, you connect with your child through new worlds, crazy characters, and shocking plot twists. When they start to progress from picture books to more complex stories, the themes found in literature become even more vital to your kids' personal development. To ensure an amazing time during your readings, choose books that entertain both you and your child; when both reader and listener are fully engaged, the valuable lessons found in literature become much more captivating! Here are the very best chapter books to read as your kids grow.

Holes
$7
Buy Now
Charlotte's Web
$8
Buy Now
The Secret Garden
$5
Buy Now
James and the Giant Peach
$7
Buy Now
The Giver
$9
Buy Now
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
$11
Buy Now
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
$7
Buy Now
Because of Winn-Dixie
$7
Buy Now
The Bad Beginning
$7
Buy Now
Little House in the Big Woods
$9
Buy Now
Matilda
$7
Buy Now
The Boxcar Children
$6
Buy Now
From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler
$10
Buy Now
The Phantom Tollbooth
$7
Buy Now
Pippi Longstocking
$7
Buy Now
Where the Sidewalk Ends
$19
Buy Now
Bridge to Terabithia
$7
Buy Now
The Magician's Nephew
$4
Buy Now
Dinosaurs Before Dark
$5
Buy Now
A Wrinkle in Time
$7
Buy Now
