Chrissy Teigen's Kid Was Mean, but Her Twitter Followers Just Made Her Feel Better About It

I am having a very rough day and it would help me a lot if any moms would like to share stories of their kids being mean to them — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 23, 2017

Chrissy Teigen isn't the least bit shy when it comes to putting her 17-month-old daughter, Luna, on social media. And it's safe to say we can't get enough of her Snapchats with Elmo and her Instagrams showing what a typical bedtime story looks like in their household. But Teigen's latest endeavor on Twitter might just be her funniest moment yet. After having a bad day, the model enlisted the help of other parents to make her feel better — and let's just say Teigen's mama followers delivered:

When my son was 4, he told me me hair was an abomination. Stunned, I asked him what that meant. He said "something I don't like" — Maureen Matherne (@MaureenMatherne) September 23, 2017

After rotten long flight from Germany, Dylan saw store whose sign was a 3D car coming out the wall, and said, "I hope it hits you." -H — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) September 23, 2017

I made French toast for dinner once and my middle kid said they tasted like sorrow. :/ — Mindy (@Minderella71) September 23, 2017

I asked my 6year old son if he'll visit me when I'm old. He told me to get a Life Alert bracelet instead. 😕 — Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) September 23, 2017

Last week, my 20 month old offered me a bite of her food. As I went to accept it, she snatched it back & ate it. When I made a sad face — Ande Wall (@AndeWall) September 23, 2017

My 4yo tells me I'm a "bad woman" when she doesn't get her way. @chrissyteigen just wait... 4 is a BITCH — Rochelle McLean (@rochelle_deanna) September 23, 2017

My 5 year old told me "You're not as smart as you think you are." Do I laugh or cry? — Dara (@darao75) September 23, 2017