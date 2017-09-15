 Skip Nav
Photography
12 Completely Normal Photos of Women Breastfeeding in Public Places
10 Classic Disney Movies to Show Your Kids

It may seem like your kids have seen every possible Disney movie, but what about the old-school favorites? Share some of these beloved Disney flicks with your lil ones and get a chance to relive some of your favorites. From Swiss Family Robinson to Angels in the Outfield, here are 10 great Disney films to include in your next family movie marathon.

Old Yeller (1957)
Swiss Family Robinson (1960)
The Parent Trap (1961)
The Sword in the Stone (1963)
Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971)
The Rescuers (1977)
Pete's Dragon (1977)
Oliver and Company (1988)
Blank Check (1994)
Angels in the Outfield (1994)
BettyThomas48823 BettyThomas48823 2 years

I think you have missed a few old time favorites. E. T., Dumbo and please don't forget, Then Land Before Time!!
