Why Didn't Anybody Tell Me: Vaginal Popsicles After Delivery

If you think condoms only have one purpose, you are sorely (pun intended) mistaken. After delivering my baby, one of the "treats" that the nurses quickly introduced me to in the maternity ward was the genius ice diaper. It's an instant pain reliever — not every new mother is lucky enough to receive such pampered treatment. And for those who have swollen and bruised nether regions post delivery, I've got another secret.

A friend of mine was tipped off from a mother, who also happens to be a doctor, to fill a condom with water and freeze it. When the discomfort kicks in, take the vaginal popsicle out of the ice box and lay it lengthwise in your undies to give your girlie parts some relief. To keep yourself dry, use a feminine napkin to catch the ice's perspiration.