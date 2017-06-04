 Skip Nav
Why Didn't Anybody Tell Me: Vaginal Popsicles After Delivery
Condom Popsicles For New Moms

Why Didn't Anybody Tell Me: Vaginal Popsicles After Delivery

If you think condoms only have one purpose, you are sorely (pun intended) mistaken. After delivering my baby, one of the "treats" that the nurses quickly introduced me to in the maternity ward was the genius ice diaper. It's an instant pain reliever — not every new mother is lucky enough to receive such pampered treatment. And for those who have swollen and bruised nether regions post delivery, I've got another secret.

A friend of mine was tipped off from a mother, who also happens to be a doctor, to fill a condom with water and freeze it. When the discomfort kicks in, take the vaginal popsicle out of the ice box and lay it lengthwise in your undies to give your girlie parts some relief. To keep yourself dry, use a feminine napkin to catch the ice's perspiration.

Image Source: Flickr user thisstupidlamb
JodieFraser JodieFraser 3 years
The nurses at the hospital where I delivered my children offered me an ice finger.. they'd fill a rubber glove with water, freeze it then snap off a frozen finger and you'd just put it in your underwear. I looked at it and cringed at the thought and politely declined lol.
DawnGooden DawnGooden 4 years
When I gave birth to my first (didn't do it with my second but I don't recall why...) but the midwives at the birthing center gave me frozen ultra thin pads with a few drops of comfrey oil on it. It was SO cooling and soothing that they were able to skip stitching me. I was only going to (maybe) need 1-2 stitches, but the comfrey pads took the swelling down instantly, and started to help heal and soothe the area. I didn't think to do it after baby #2, but I didn't hurt quite as bad i guess. =p
KimCarey KimCarey 4 years
Too all you now worrying about the after pain, it's not the same for everyone. I had all 3 of my children naturally 1 stitch with my first & nothing with my other 2. My babies were not small..8lbs7oz 8lbs14oz 8lbs8oz all depends on baby placement and your body. Im 5'8" normally 135lbs 180lbs at full term......A tip I have for all expecting mothers, try to deliver laying ON YOUR SIDE. this takes away the pressure with less chance for tearing. I did this with all 3 of mine. Someone will need to hold your leg. Talk to your Dr. before so they know. My husband was great & made sure I stayed on my side. Good Luck to all you future moms....enjoy those babies because they grow up so fast
CandiceCraft CandiceCraft 4 years
lol It's interesting, but I like what my hospital did a LOT better. They said I ripped really bad, and it took an hour to be stitched up, so first they sprayed my nether-regions with Dermoplast to numb the pain. They gave me these sort of round-shaped baby-wipe-textured witch-hazel things to help with the swelling, and then they put a huge pad on me for the bleeding that happens afterward, and then they added an ice pack, followed by paper towels, and I got to be wheeled around in a wheelchair for two whole days :-D It was uber treatment! I felt pampered lol (I know, it probably sounds weird, but as a new mom, it was nice.)
CindiLivingston CindiLivingston 4 years
This is an awesome idea. I wish I had known it after my son's delivery. They did the ice pad in a diaper trick, but this would have hit the stiched area perfectly. I had a 4th degree tear-45 minutes of stitches and the doctor lost count how many-and I couldn't sit, walk, bend, move, lay...oh yeah, anything, without quite a bit of pain for weeks. In fact my son is 8 years now and I STILL can't ride a bike, sex is painful...and constipation is to be avoided at all costs. A completely cold and numbing condomsicle would have been perfect.
suziryder suziryder 8 years
I'm with citizenkane... Yikes, it hurts that bad afterwards that you need ice? For how long?
greenapples1987 greenapples1987 8 years
this only makes me nervous about having kids now!! pain and sorness, YIKES!!
EuroLaura EuroLaura 8 years
omg, omg... one more reason to think twoce about having kids...
ShePirate2010 ShePirate2010 8 years
omg lol this is crazy, but hey if it helps, y not lol.
Black-Velveteen Black-Velveteen 8 years
Peri pads are a godsend :)
Black-Velveteen Black-Velveteen 8 years
milosmommy milosmommy 8 years
Michelle, they gave me the peri pads too. They were awesome. And citizenkane, yes, yes it does. But the baby makes it worth it.
citizenkane citizenkane 8 years
ummmmm....does it really hurt that bad?
yaffadreams yaffadreams 8 years
Wish I would have known this when I birthed my kidling! Great tip!
busybeegal busybeegal 8 years
Yes, the homemade witch hazel / ice pads are a LIFESAVER!!
GlowingMoon GlowingMoon 8 years
Whoa.
GlowingMoon GlowingMoon 8 years
michelle0414 michelle0414 8 years
When I gave birth 4 years ago the hospital had these lovely things called peri pads that were such a relief - they're big maxi pads with a built-in ice pack, like the ones that you shake or crush and they turn cold instantly. I stocked up on those when I went home. I'll have to try combining the witch hazel and water and freezing it - that's a great idea that I'll have to try when I have baby #2 in September.
Kaia Kaia 8 years
I was offered this in a hospital in Germany. It helps.
Frank-y-Ava Frank-y-Ava 8 years
This is interesting. But this may be too cold for me!
kikidawn kikidawn 8 years
"There's no way that can feel good..." ... Actually ice is fun to play with ;) but probably not like that!... lol off subject But that's interesting and pretty inventive!
kikidawn kikidawn 8 years
JETMOMFASHIONLUV JETMOMFASHIONLUV 8 years
LOl I was thinking the same as Tami, I wish I would Have known about this about two years ago
pinkprincess1101 pinkprincess1101 8 years
lmfao tami that was my first thought too, but i was like this belongs on dearsugar
