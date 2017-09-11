 Skip Nav
Family Life
To the Mom Staying in the Unhappy Marriage For Her Kids
20 Braids to Inspire a School Morning 'Do

You've chosen the outfit, purchased the school supplies, and readied the backpack. Now what to do with the hair?! We have 20 unique styles that are sure to turn heads — while making your daughter's hair more beautiful — at school.

DesireeRowe1368439084 DesireeRowe1368439084 3 years

Kirah that just goes to show how much you don't actually know. I wore plaits or braids as you call them when I was a child. It has nothing to do with race there are braids that are better suited to some hair and others that are not. By the way the people in the Nordic countries have been wearing them for millenia it's neat and tidy and keeps your hair out of your face. The braid that African women and men wear are braids that are better suited to their hair type. These are best for straight hair. Get over yourself. You clearly have not bothered to research properly and just by the way I was born and bred in Africa so I do know what I am taking about.. Please!!!

KirahBrown KirahBrown 3 years

Again, PopSugar... Where is the diversity? A similar article was published in the past and just like that one every little girl featured in this article is Caucasian! Braiding is not a style that is only popular with Caucasian people! In fact it is much more popular in African and African American styling (I am pretty sure it's origins a traced back to Nigeria) so why not feature other cultures in this article? When my daughter goes to her very diverse school every day (most days with her hair in fresh braids) she sees that most of the other girls with braids look like her and not the girls featured! So seeing this is frustrating!

Am I the only one who already knew about her 3 years ago?!?
