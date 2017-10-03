 Skip Nav
Coordinated Halloween Costumes For Twins, Triplets, and Siblings

Get set to hear "oohs" and "aahs" as your little ones make their way through the neighborhood this Halloween. With a little planning and some cooperative tots, it's easy to create a family theme for your kids' costumes. Whether they're favorite characters from a beloved book or foods that go together, we've found lots of costumes that work together like peas and carrots or Thing 1 and Thing 2!

Scroll through and check them out!

Dorothy
$58
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Lion
$78
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Tin Man
$54
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Scarecrow
$54
from etsy.com
Buy Now
milk and a cookie
$120
from etsy.com
Buy Now
sushi roll
$38
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Mickey and Minnie
$83
from etsy.com
Buy Now
costume duo
$55
from etsy.com
Buy Now
condiments
$59
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Princess and the Frog
$50
from etsy.com
Buy Now
fairy godmothers
$140
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Tweedledee and Tweedledum
$150
from etsy.com
Buy Now
salt and pepper
$68
from etsy.com
Buy Now
peanut butter and jelly jars
$39
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Cup Noodle costumes
$49
from etsy.com
Buy Now
adorable set
$120
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Fred
$37
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Wilma
$32
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Peter Pan
$68
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Wendy
$49
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Super Mario and Luigi hats
$52
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Despicable Me Minion Tutu Costumes
$160
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Jack and Jill
$58
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Elsa and Anna
$52
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Batman and Robin tutus
$42
from etsy.com
Buy Now
bacon and eggs and pancake and butter costumes
$130
from etsy.com
Buy Now
two pineapples
$28
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Hansel and Gretel set
$90
from etsy.com
Buy Now
veggies costumes
$110
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Twin 1 and Twin 2 superhero costumes
$38
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Little Red Riding Hood and the Big, Bad Wolf
$52
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Monster costumes
$56
from etsy.com
Buy Now
ketchup and mustard
$49
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Lydia
$100
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Beetlejuice
$100
from etsy.com
Buy Now
rock-and-roll costumes
$36
from etsy.com
Buy Now
ringleader and lion set
$52
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Frankenstein and his bride
$185
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Bam Bam and Pebbles
$69
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Dunkin' Donuts Coffee and Doughnut
$200
from etsy.com
Buy Now
R2-D2 and Princess Leia
$68
from etsy.com
Buy Now
hamburger costumes
$22
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Pirates
$20
from partycity.com
Buy Now
parrot
$20
from halloweencostumes.com
Buy Now
