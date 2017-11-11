 Skip Nav
Parenting
WARNING: This Is What Happens When You Visit a Newborn Without a Mother's Permission
Millennials
Instagram Turned Barbie Into a Millennial Mom — and the Posts Are Spot-On
Nostalgia
These Are the 15 Movies From the '90s That You Need to Watch With Your Kids

Are Cotton Swabs Safe For Children?

The Everyday Bathroom Item Sending Thousands of Kids to the Emergency Room

For as long as we can remember, parents have been warned against using cotton swabs to clean their children's ears, but this is still proving to be an issue, sending thousands of kids to the hospital. A new study published in The Journal of Pediatrics revealed that from 1990 to 2010, more than 263,000 children had been treated in emergency rooms for cotton-tip-applicator-related ear injuries in the United States.

Although the study was framed around individuals under the age of 18, children under 8 made up about 67 percent of the study and children under 3 retained the highest degree of injury. It's important to point out that the most common diagnosis of these emergency room incidents was "the presence of a foreign body and tympanic membrane perforation," which means that a portion the cotton swab was stuck in the ear canal, causing damage to the eardrum.

If not treated right away, the pushing of a cotton swab in your child's (or your own) ear could result in hearing loss, dizziness, bleeding, and pain, as noted in the study.

This is a horrible and preventable injury that parents need to be reminded about. Even if you're not using the swabs to clean your children's ears, the majority of patients treated in the study had handled the cotton swabs themselves, so please keep them out of reach. Ear wax is normal and your ears are self-cleaning, so the wax will eventually fall out. Please see the doctor if your child has an excessive amount of wax, but do not resort to cleaning with a cotton swab!

Image Source: Flickr user Naomi
Join the conversation
Health And SafetyParenting NewsLittle KidsParenting
Little Kids
7 Things Your Kids Need to See You Do Every Day to Feel Loved
by Alessia Santoro
Mom Uses Maternity Leave to Travel the World With Family
Little Kids
1 Mom Is Using Maternity Leave to Travel the World With Her Family, and OMG #Goals
by Victoria Messina
Parenting Styles For Zodiac Signs
Parenting
What Your Sign Says About Your Parenting Style
by Laurel Elis
Best Toys For Little Kids
Little Kids
The 10 Most Popular Toys For Little Kids — All on Amazon
by Macy Cate Williams
My Daughter Was Harassed
Parenthood
My Second-Grade Daughter Was Harassed — and No One Is Doing Anything About It
by Christina Bell
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds