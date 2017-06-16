 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
These 26 Crazy Kids' Rooms Will Make You Want to Redecorate Immediately
Unusual Baby Names
These Are the "Quirkiest" Baby Names in Each State
Summer
34 Swimsuits Perfect For Any Mommy This Summer
Parenting
If Any of These Photos Look Familiar to You, It May Be Time For a Mommy Timeout
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 27  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
These 26 Crazy Kids' Rooms Will Make You Want to Redecorate Immediately

Redecorating any room of the house is a fun and exciting project, but decorating a child's bedroom is perhaps the most fun because you can use their interests and imagination to fuel your designs. These 26 crazy-cool bedrooms will give you inspiration for days if you're looking to amp up your son or daughter's room, or if you're just looking for some quirky ideas.

Related
This Incredible Harry Potter Nursery Looks Like a Room Straight Out of Hogwarts
The Dorm-Room Must Haves That Your Kid Actually Wants
Make Your Child's Walls Fun and Interactive

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Real Kid RoomsKid Rooms
Join The Conversation
Kid Shopping
4 Easy Ways to Transition Your Nursery to a Little-Kid Room
by Katharine Stahl
Surprising Things You Can Make in a Crock-Pot
Food and Activities
13 Things You Didn't Know You Could Do With Your Slow Cooker
by Lisa Horten
Secondary Drowning Signs and Symptoms in Children
Summer
1 Mom Is Sharing Her Story About Secondary Drowning to Help Educate Parents
by Alessia Santoro
Girls Rooms and Nurseries | Pictures
Real Kid Rooms
35 Gorgeous Rooms to Inspire Your Little Girl's Nursery
by Katharine Stahl
Riley Curry's Playhouse
Celebrity Kids
Riley Curry Has the Most Hilarious Demands for Her Playhouse
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds