6/12/17 6/12/17 POPSUGAR Moms Babies Cute Diaper Bags These 16 Purses Are So Chic, You Won't Believe They're Actually Diaper Bags June 12, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Finding a cute diaper bag seems like an impossible task. As a mother, you want to have everything you need for your baby on hand at all times. On the flip side, you don't want to carry around some hideous contraption that sticks out like a sore thumb. Luckily, there are many designs out there that combine functionality and style. They're spacious, easy to carry, and have plenty of pockets. Take a look at our favorite picks. Related100 Baby Products We Couldn't Live Without! Infant Twelvelittle 'Everyday' Diaper Tote The Infant Twelvelittle 'Everyday' Diaper Tote ($135) is made with durable, water-resistant coated canvas. The long handle makes this choice easy to throw over your shoulder. Additionally, it has a zipper closure so that nothing will fall out. It also comes with a polka-dot-print nylon changing pad. Stella McCartney Diaper Bag We love the Stella McCartney Diaper Bag ($398) because it has lots of compartments so you can easily organize your supplies. It's made with tech taffeta that's easy to wipe off and clean. There are two ways to carry this — by the handles or with the shoulder strap. You'll get lots of use out of the matching changing mat. The Honest Company Infant 'Everything' Faux Leather Diaper Bag The The Honest Company Infant Girl's 'Everything' Faux Leather Diaper Bag ($170) is so cute you'll want to use it long after you're done carrying Huggies. This pick includes pockets perfectly shaped for bottles. Also, the key clip is great because you don't have to go digging around inside the bag to get through the door. Infant Little Unicorn 'Rotunda' Diaper Bag No, seriously, the Infant Little Unicorn 'Rotunda' Purse ($85) truly is a diaper bag. Open it up to see how shockingly roomy the inside is. It comes with matching stroller straps so you can easily hang it while pushing around the baby. We appreciate the smartphone pockets and protective iPad pocket as well. Hatch (Anti) Diaper Bag The rainbow tassels on this Hatch (Anti) Diaper Bag ($298) are so cheerful. It also comes with three clutches stitched with "This," "That," and "The Other" on them. They would be just as cute to use separately as they are inside of the bag. The relaxed leather straps are easy to swing over your arm. Leader The Julian Jr. Backpack If you don't like a purse style, the Leader The Julian Jr. Backpack ($249) is an excellent alternative. It comes in an array of colors, but we love this lavender hue. It also comes with stroller straps, a change pouch, and a nylon change mat. The water-repellent duck canvas it's made of will make this option last a long time. Infant Pacapod 'Mirano' Diaper Bag The leather accents on this Infant Pacapod 'Mirano' Diaper Bag ($190) make it look polished. The inside is fully insulated so you can keep your bottles at the perfect temperature. This design includes a massive side zipper so you can easily access the pouches inside. Diaper Dude Infant Sabrina Soto Diaper Tote If you're going straight from work to a playdate, the Diaper Dude Infant Sabrina Soto Diaper Tote ($60) is ideal. It has a modern look, but inside it includes all the features that it should. There's a bottle pocket as well as an organizational zip pouch. The printed changing pad is thin so it doesn't take up tons of space. Rebecca Minkoff Ellie Diaper Bag The Rebecca Minkoff Ellie Diaper Bag ($295) is the kind of choice that feels like a treat for you. It truly looks like a gorgeous purse. The design includes 10 pockets so you can store anything imaginable. Skip Hop Infant 'Chelsea' Diaper Tote Inside the Skip Hop Infant 'Chelsea' Diaper Tote ($100) is a removable organizer that will keep all of your items in place. It includes stroller straps so you can neatly hang it while you're walking. The gold hardware gives it a sleek touch. Petunia Pickle Bottom Infant Pathway Backpack Diaper Tote This Petunia Pickle Bottom Infant Girl's Pathway Backpack Diaper Tote ($159) is special because it's so versatile. It can convert into a crossbody bag or a backpack. The flat base adds stability so that the bag won't tip over when you set it down. The exterior is water-resistant; it effortlessly wipes clean. Marc Jacobs Diaper Bag We love this Marc Jacobs Diaper Bag ($295) because it's both navy and black, so it will match everything. The shoulder strap is detachable, so use it only when you want to. The open side pockets make it easy to get snacks in and out. We truly can't even tell that this is a diaper bag. Lassig Infant 'Green Label Mix 'N Match' Diaper Bag The Lassig Infant 'Green Label Mix 'N Match' Diaper Bag ($170) comes in a variety of colors. The fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles, which makes this an eco-friendly purchase. It's also very lightweight, so you won't have any additional fabric weighing your shoulder down. The water-repellent wet pocket is a genius idea for any wet clothes and rags you need to store away. Storksak Infant 'Kay' Diaper Bag This Storksak Infant 'Kay' Diaper Bag ($150) is another option with insulation so that your bottles won't spoil. It features elasticized interior pockets so that everything stays in place. This bag also comes in gray and a crosshatch print. The simple design is easy to match with any outfit. Babymoov Accessory Diaper Bag The mix of leather and a print is so pleasing on this Babymoov Accessory Diaper Bag ($82, originally $110). It comes with a stroller harness so that you can keep your belongings safe while on the move. This bag comes with a few pouches in different shapes and sizes. It's always nice to have places to stash things for organization. Skip Hop Infant 'Duo' Diaper Bag We think this Skip Hop Infant 'Duo' Diaper Bag ($70) looks more like a stylish carryall. Inside is a cell phone pocket and many other compartments. The leather accents make this bag feel more dressed up. This is a great choice for summertime.