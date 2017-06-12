 Skip Nav
These 16 Purses Are So Chic, You Won't Believe They're Actually Diaper Bags

Cute Diaper Bags

These 16 Purses Are So Chic, You Won't Believe They're Actually Diaper Bags

Marc Jacobs Diaper Bag

Finding a cute diaper bag seems like an impossible task. As a mother, you want to have everything you need for your baby on hand at all times. On the flip side, you don't want to carry around some hideous contraption that sticks out like a sore thumb. Luckily, there are many designs out there that combine functionality and style. They're spacious, easy to carry, and have plenty of pockets. Take a look at our favorite picks.

Infant Twelvelittle 'Everyday' Diaper Tote
Infant Twelvelittle 'Everyday' Diaper Tote

The Infant Twelvelittle 'Everyday' Diaper Tote ($135) is made with durable, water-resistant coated canvas. The long handle makes this choice easy to throw over your shoulder. Additionally, it has a zipper closure so that nothing will fall out. It also comes with a polka-dot-print nylon changing pad.

Nordstrom Diaper Bag Totes
Infant Twelvelittle 'Everyday' Diaper Tote - Black
$135
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Diaper Bag Totes
Stella McCartney Diaper Bag
Stella McCartney Diaper Bag

We love the Stella McCartney Diaper Bag ($398) because it has lots of compartments so you can easily organize your supplies. It's made with tech taffeta that's easy to wipe off and clean. There are two ways to carry this — by the handles or with the shoulder strap. You'll get lots of use out of the matching changing mat.

Stella McCartney
Diaper Bag
$398
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Diaper Bags
The Honest Company Infant 'Everything' Faux Leather Diaper Bag
The Honest Company Infant 'Everything' Faux Leather Diaper Bag

The The Honest Company Infant Girl's 'Everything' Faux Leather Diaper Bag ($170) is so cute you'll want to use it long after you're done carrying Huggies. This pick includes pockets perfectly shaped for bottles. Also, the key clip is great because you don't have to go digging around inside the bag to get through the door.

The Honest Company
Infant Girl's 'Everything' Faux Leather Diaper Bag - Black
$169.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more The Honest Company Diaper Bag Totes
Infant Little Unicorn 'Rotunda' Diaper Bag
Infant Little Unicorn 'Rotunda' Diaper Bag

No, seriously, the Infant Little Unicorn 'Rotunda' Purse ($85) truly is a diaper bag. Open it up to see how shockingly roomy the inside is. It comes with matching stroller straps so you can easily hang it while pushing around the baby. We appreciate the smartphone pockets and protective iPad pocket as well.

Nordstrom Diaper Bag Totes
Infant Girl's Little Unicorn 'Rotunda' Diaper Bag - Black
$85
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Diaper Bag Totes
Hatch (Anti) Diaper Bag
Hatch (Anti) Diaper Bag

The rainbow tassels on this Hatch (Anti) Diaper Bag ($298) are so cheerful. It also comes with three clutches stitched with "This," "That," and "The Other" on them. They would be just as cute to use separately as they are inside of the bag. The relaxed leather straps are easy to swing over your arm.

Hatch
The (Anti) Diaper Bag - Navy
$298
from HATCH
Buy Now See more Hatch Diaper Bags
Leader The Julian Jr. Backpack
Leader The Julian Jr. Backpack

If you don't like a purse style, the Leader The Julian Jr. Backpack ($249) is an excellent alternative. It comes in an array of colors, but we love this lavender hue. It also comes with stroller straps, a change pouch, and a nylon change mat. The water-repellent duck canvas it's made of will make this option last a long time.

Leader The Julian Jr. Backpack
$249
from leaderbagco.com
Buy Now
Infant Pacapod 'Mirano' Diaper Bag
Infant Pacapod 'Mirano' Diaper Bag

The leather accents on this Infant Pacapod 'Mirano' Diaper Bag ($190) make it look polished. The inside is fully insulated so you can keep your bottles at the perfect temperature. This design includes a massive side zipper so you can easily access the pouches inside.

Nordstrom Diaper Bags
Infant Pacapod 'Mirano' Diaper Bag - Black
$190
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Diaper Bags
Diaper Dude Infant Sabrina Soto Diaper Tote
Diaper Dude Infant Sabrina Soto Diaper Tote

If you're going straight from work to a playdate, the Diaper Dude Infant Sabrina Soto Diaper Tote ($60) is ideal. It has a modern look, but inside it includes all the features that it should. There's a bottle pocket as well as an organizational zip pouch. The printed changing pad is thin so it doesn't take up tons of space.

Diaper Dude
Infant Sabrina Soto Diaper Tote - Grey
$59.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Diaper Dude Diaper Bag Totes
Rebecca Minkoff Ellie Diaper Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Ellie Diaper Bag

The Rebecca Minkoff Ellie Diaper Bag ($295) is the kind of choice that feels like a treat for you. It truly looks like a gorgeous purse. The design includes 10 pockets so you can store anything imaginable.

Rebecca Minkoff
Ellie Diaper Bag
$295
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Diaper Bag Totes
Skip Hop Infant 'Chelsea' Diaper Tote
Skip Hop Infant 'Chelsea' Diaper Tote

Inside the Skip Hop Infant 'Chelsea' Diaper Tote ($100) is a removable organizer that will keep all of your items in place. It includes stroller straps so you can neatly hang it while you're walking. The gold hardware gives it a sleek touch.

Skip Hop
Infant 'Chelsea' Diaper Tote - Black
$100
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Skip Hop Diaper Bag Totes
Petunia Pickle Bottom Infant Pathway Backpack Diaper Tote
Petunia Pickle Bottom Infant Pathway Backpack Diaper Tote

This Petunia Pickle Bottom Infant Girl's Pathway Backpack Diaper Tote ($159) is special because it's so versatile. It can convert into a crossbody bag or a backpack. The flat base adds stability so that the bag won't tip over when you set it down. The exterior is water-resistant; it effortlessly wipes clean.

Petunia Pickle Bottom
Infant Girl's Pathway Backpack Diaper Tote - Black
$159
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Petunia Pickle Bottom Diaper Messenger Bags
Marc Jacobs Diaper Bag
Marc Jacobs Diaper Bag

We love this Marc Jacobs Diaper Bag ($295) because it's both navy and black, so it will match everything. The shoulder strap is detachable, so use it only when you want to. The open side pockets make it easy to get snacks in and out. We truly can't even tell that this is a diaper bag.

Marc Jacobs
Diaper Bag
$295
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Diaper Bag Totes
Lassig Infant 'Green Label Mix 'N Match' Diaper Bag
Lassig Infant 'Green Label Mix 'N Match' Diaper Bag

The Lassig Infant 'Green Label Mix 'N Match' Diaper Bag ($170) comes in a variety of colors. The fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles, which makes this an eco-friendly purchase. It's also very lightweight, so you won't have any additional fabric weighing your shoulder down. The water-repellent wet pocket is a genius idea for any wet clothes and rags you need to store away.

Lassig
Infant 'Green Label - Mix 'N Match' Diaper Bag - Grey
$169.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Lassig Diaper Bags
Storksak Infant 'Kay' Diaper Bag
Storksak Infant 'Kay' Diaper Bag

This Storksak Infant 'Kay' Diaper Bag ($150) is another option with insulation so that your bottles won't spoil. It features elasticized interior pockets so that everything stays in place. This bag also comes in gray and a crosshatch print. The simple design is easy to match with any outfit.

Storksak
Infant 'Kay' Diaper Bag - Blue
$150
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Storksak Diaper Bags
Babymoov Accessory Diaper Bag
Babymoov Accessory Diaper Bag

The mix of leather and a print is so pleasing on this Babymoov Accessory Diaper Bag ($82, originally $110). It comes with a stroller harness so that you can keep your belongings safe while on the move. This bag comes with a few pouches in different shapes and sizes. It's always nice to have places to stash things for organization.

Babymoov
Accessory Diaper Bag - Zinc
$110 $81.99
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more Babymoov Diaper Bags
Skip Hop Infant 'Duo' Diaper Bag
Skip Hop Infant 'Duo' Diaper Bag

We think this Skip Hop Infant 'Duo' Diaper Bag ($70) looks more like a stylish carryall. Inside is a cell phone pocket and many other compartments. The leather accents make this bag feel more dressed up. This is a great choice for summertime.

Skip Hop
Infant 'Duo' Diaper Bag - Grey
$70
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Skip Hop Diaper Bags
Baby ShoppingNew MomBabiesMotherhoodShopping
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds