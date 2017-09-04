 Skip Nav
30 Not-So-Spooky Halloween Books For Tots

All Hallows' Eve is fast approaching. How are you getting your little munchkins ready for the spookiest night of the year? Get your kiddos into the Halloween spirit with these 30 not-so-spooky books that will help babies and tots get in the mood for the big day without scaring them altogether. Check them out!

Creepy Carrots!
$18
Buy Now
Click, Clack, Boo!: A Tricky Treat
$18
Buy Now
Pinkalicious: Pink or Treat!
$5
Buy Now
Halloween Hustle
$17
Buy Now
Duck & Goose Find a Pumpkin
$11
Buy Now
Where Is Baby's Pumpkin?
$8
Buy Now
The Night Before Halloween
$4
Buy Now
Who's There, Little Hoo?
$10
Buy Now
Max's Halloween
$6
Buy Now
Clackers: Little Witch
$6
Buy Now
Room on the Broom
$7
Buy Now
Spooky
$5
Buy Now
Boo Who?: A Foldout Halloween Adventure
$10
Buy Now
Little Goblins Ten
$17
Buy Now
My First Halloween
$3
Buy Now
Haunted Clubhouse
$7
Buy Now
Who's There on Halloween?
$5
Buy Now
Go Away, Big Green Monster
$13
Buy Now
Where's My Mummy?
$6
Buy Now
One, Two . . . Boo!
$4
Buy Now
Splat the Cat
$8
Buy Now
I Love You, Little Pumpkin
$5
Buy Now
The Spooky Wheels on the Bus
$4
Buy Now
The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything
$7
Buy Now
Fancy Nancy
$5
Buy Now
Here Comes Halloween
$8
Buy Now
Monster Needs a Costume
$11
Buy Now
10 Trick-or-Treaters
$7
Buy Now
Berenstain Bears
$5
Buy Now
