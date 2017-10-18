4 Delicious DIY Treats For Your Kids' Halloween Party

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Tom Medvedich

Replicate the holiday's most iconic symbol in food form by assembling simple edible pumpkins — with a tasty kick of fruity flavor! This yummy snack is full of fruity goodness and is cute enough to serve as a festive prop for any social-media-worthy selfies you may take with your kids. To start, slice your apple or pear lengthwise so that you're left with a flat surface on both sides. Next, unroll the fun by draping Welch’s Tropical Punch Fruit Rolls around the apple or pear lollipop in even stripes until the fruit appears orange. Cut out three triangles and a curved strip from the fruit rolls for eyes, a nose, and a grinning mouth, and secure each to your "pumpkin." As a finishing touch, affix edible leaves to the stem of the fruit.