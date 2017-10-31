 Skip Nav
This Little Boy Dressed Up in Homemade Halloween Costumes Is Going to Be Your New Obsession

The idea to dress up your kiddo in Halloween costumes every day of October has been gaining some steam over the last couple years, but we think we may have found the be-all and end-all last year in Fox Mancke.

Fox's mom, Lauren, has loved making Halloween costumes ever since she was a child and told POPSUGAR that starting this project came from the realization that making just one per year for Fox didn't seem like it wasn't going to be enough. They're all made using items from around the house, Fox's clothes, old costume parts, and craft supplies, which has kept the costs of the month-long costume extravaganza very low for Lauren and her husband, Will. The daily photo shoots have all been nearby the family's home, and they haven't taken long — maybe a half hour each — as Fox is a good sport and Will is great at getting him to look at the camera.

While Lauren says she thinks the Max costume (from Where the Wild Things Are) is the sweetest, she also notably mentioned the Wayne's World shoot for the faces Fox made and the Lt. Dangle photos, as his pose is "ridiculous." Will's favorite is Ash from Fantastic Mr. Fox, and because you asked, we think the Ron Swanson getup is pretty amazing (and spot on!).

Scroll through the adorable photos, and let us know which one is your favorite!

Ewok From Star Wars
Dennis the Menace
Gorton's Fisherman
Kingsley (Ned) Plimpton and Steve Zissou From Life Aquatic
Disney's Hercules
Lt. Dangle From Reno 911!
Gene From Wet Hot American Summer
Cameron Frye From Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Brand From The Goonies
Fox Mulder From The X-Files
Link From Legend of Zelda
Richie Tenenbaum From The Royal Tenenbaums
Zack Morris From Saved by the Bell
Jeff Spicoli From Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Dr. Alan Grant From Jurassic Park
Wayne and Garth From Wayne's World
Bamm-Bamm From The Flintstones
Tanner From The Bad News Bears
John McClane From Die Hard
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Doc Brown From Back to the Future
Alan From The Hangover
Max From Where the Wild Things Are
Ron Swanson From Parks and Recreation
Elliott From ET: The Extra Terrestrial
Ash From Fantastic Mr. Fox
Carl Spackler From Caddyshack
Great White Shark and Quint From Jaws
Han Solo From Star Wars
