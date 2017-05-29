 Skip Nav
Dad's Texts to His Wife When His Kid Throws Up in the Car

This Dad's Texts After His Kid Puked in the Car Will Make Your Day

On an evening his wife had plans with her friends, Ben Patterson swapped cars with her so that he could drive the kids home and leave her to her night — no big deal, right? Wrong. What ensued as an indirect result of this swap is so hilarious and relatable that even though we feel bad for Ben, we're so glad he shared the experience online to make us laugh.

"On the way home, projectile vomit occurred . . . " Ben wrote in a Facebook post that features three hilarious screen grabs of the text conversation with his wife, Stephanie. And as if his son's throw up wasn't bad enough, Ben couldn't seem to keep it together long enough to clean it up and started puking as well . . . all over some woman's lawn.

To see what happens next and to read Stephanie's response to the situation (spoiler alert: she never ends up answering him), click through the photos above.

FatherhoodToddlersParenting HumorHumor
