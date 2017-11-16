This Dad Deserves a Trophy For Rolling Up to His Daughter's Ballet Class in a Tutu

Thanh Tran, a dad from Knoxville, TN, took the term "father of the year" to an entirely new level when he rolled up to his daughter's ballet class sporting a tutu and some serious skills in the plié department after his wife, Rebecca, had to decline the invitation.

"It was parent night at my daughter's ballet school so she asked me to dance with her because her mom is seven months pregnant and she thought it would be funny to see me attempt dance moves," he explained to POPSUGAR.

And according to a post to Thanh's Instagram, the art of ballet is definitely not as easy as it looks, even for a body builder. He shared adorable photos on Nov. 14 with the caption: "Dad life 101, you participate in every parent night no matter what it is. Even if it calls for tutu for ballet night. But the look back smile from her made it all worth it. Not gonna lie, my calves and toes were cramping up. #dadlife #parentnight #butdidyoudie."

Although Thanh admits the event was mostly full of other moms, that didn't stop him from breaking it down on the barre. "Every kid had their moms with them. I was one of two dads who did the class and the only one who dressed up," he said (excuse me while I LOL). "She thought it would be really funny to see her dad wearing a tutu, so I agreed to make her happy."

It's safe to say he succeeded based on how many people acknowledged just how supportive of a father he is in the comments section. "Such an amazing dad. She and Rebecca are so blessed to have you," wrote one user. Another chimed in, "That's awesome #dadoftheyear."

Believe it or not, the class went surprisingly well. "She was very proud of me and told me she loved me 20-something times because she was so happy I was brave enough to wear a tutu to class. I love my daughter and would do anything to keep her smiling, and felt like doing this would make memories."

Can you say "Aww"? Because this daddy-daughter pair is the definition of sweet.