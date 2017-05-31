A 12-Year-Old Ventriloquist Is Wowing the Entire Internet With Her Act

When 12-year-old Darci Lynne Farmer took the America's Got Talent stage with her bunny puppet, Penelope, she was giggling. Maybe it was nervous laughter, or maybe she knew deep down that she was about to blow the world away with her ventriloquism act. Either way, the latter is what occurred.

In her introduction to the judges, Darci Lynne addresses Penelope, Penelope talks a bit, and then the young girl explains that the reason she entered the show is because she wants to keep ventriloquism alive. And alive it shall be, as long as Darci Lynne is in the game.

For their joint audition, Penelope decides that she's going to sing a song. Darci Lynne seems a bit apprehensive about that choice, but it quickly becomes clear to the audience, the judges, and everyone watching at home that she had zero reason to doubt her furry friend (and that she sings better with her mouth closed than most people do with theirs open).

AGT spoiled most of the outcome in the title of the audition video, but prepare for this kid's act to cause your jaw to drop firmly to the floor regardless. Darci Lynne could just bring ventriloquism back into mainstream entertainment — stay tuned.