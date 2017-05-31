 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
A 12-Year-Old Ventriloquist Is Wowing the Entire Internet With Her Act
Little Kids
Why You Shouldn't Care If I Cosleep With My Baby or Kid
Family Travel
Why You 100% Need a Balloon in Your Pocket the Next Time You Travel With Kids
Pregnancy
17 Struggles Only a Mom With Severe Morning Sickness Will Understand

Darci Lynne Ventriloquist America's Got Talent

A 12-Year-Old Ventriloquist Is Wowing the Entire Internet With Her Act

When 12-year-old Darci Lynne Farmer took the America's Got Talent stage with her bunny puppet, Penelope, she was giggling. Maybe it was nervous laughter, or maybe she knew deep down that she was about to blow the world away with her ventriloquism act. Either way, the latter is what occurred.

In her introduction to the judges, Darci Lynne addresses Penelope, Penelope talks a bit, and then the young girl explains that the reason she entered the show is because she wants to keep ventriloquism alive. And alive it shall be, as long as Darci Lynne is in the game.

For their joint audition, Penelope decides that she's going to sing a song. Darci Lynne seems a bit apprehensive about that choice, but it quickly becomes clear to the audience, the judges, and everyone watching at home that she had zero reason to doubt her furry friend (and that she sings better with her mouth closed than most people do with theirs open).

Related
Watch This Little Girl Absolutely Crush Her Dance Recital Routine to "Respect"

AGT spoiled most of the outcome in the title of the audition video, but prepare for this kid's act to cause your jaw to drop firmly to the floor regardless. Darci Lynne could just bring ventriloquism back into mainstream entertainment — stay tuned.
Join the conversation
Parenting VideosAmerica's Got TalentSingingViral VideosKids
Join The Conversation
Andrew Garfield
by Kelsie Gibson
Dinosaur Toys
Kid Shopping
50+ Toys Dino-Loving Kids Will Want to Get Their Paws On
by Alessandra Foresto
How Singing Is Good For Your Health
Healthy Living
Minutes to a Healthier You: Sing Your Heart Out
by Fitness
Family Travel
Moms Perfectly Demonstrate What It's Like to Change a Baby in an Airplane Bathroom
by Kate Schweitzer
What Happened to Bernie Madoff?
Robert De Niro
by Quinn Keaney
Republican David Eastman Comments About Abortion
Opinion
An Alaska State Rep Thinks Women Are Using Abortions as an Excuse to Travel
by Terry Carter
Nintendo Birthday Cakes For Kids
Little Kids
45+ Nintendo Birthday Cakes That Will Give Your Little Gamer a 1-Up
by Alessia Santoro
The Dangers of a Sitting in a Hot Car
Viral Videos
This Video Will Stop You From Ever Leaving Kids in a Hot Car
by Alessia Santoro
6 Fun Mommy and Me Classes for Toddlers
Little Kids
6 Fun Mommy and Me Classes for Toddlers
by Circle-of-Moms-Editors
Why I Don't Want Your Kid Over For a Playdate
Kids
This Mom Does Not Want Your Child, or Any Child, Over For a Playdate
by YourTango
What Is the Essential Phone?
Digital Life
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Emotionally Neglected Children
Little Kids
10 Things Emotionally Neglected Kids Grow Up Believing — That Are NOT True
by YourTango
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds