These Are the 10 Disney Channel Original Movies Your Kids Need to See

Back in the late '90s and early '00s, a cool Friday night in was making a bowl of popcorn and cozying up to a new Disney Channel Original Movie. The now-cheesy movies were once the thing I looked most forward to on any given night of the week — if my homework was finished by 8 p.m., I was allowed to watch whichever movie was playing that night. In the late '90s was when DCOMs really started to pick up, so those first handful of movies that were relentlessly aired over and over are the ones I remember most. Some are ones that others would recall fondly, the others are ones that most people have likely long forgotten about.

Like other Disney movies, there's a lesson — or seven — embedded in each of these films, and even though you might cringe watching them now, you'll love watching them with your kids. For a kick right in the nostalgia, check out the 10 Disney Channel Original Movies that your kid is going to love just as much as you once did.