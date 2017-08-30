Get an Exclusive First Look at Disney Junior's New Show: Vampirina

Your child is about to have a new favorite TV show, thanks to Disney Junior. Airing just in time for peak Halloween vibes, Vampirina, featuring a little vampire girl and her family, joins Disney Junior's regular lineup on Oct. 1, 2017.

When Vampirina Hauntley, or "Vee," moves from Transylvania to Pennsylvania with her parents (voiced by Lauren Graham and James Van Der Beek), the family is faced with "a case of human race culture shock." As the new vampire — er, kid — on the block, Vee has to learn to navigate being a "ghoulish girl in a human world" with the help of her gargoyle sidekick, Gregoria (voiced by Wanda Sykes), and her new human friends.

Vee may be blue with pointy teeth, but she's just like any other kid.

Executively produced by Doc McStuffins creator Chris Nee, Vampirina seeks to celebrate people's differences and the qualities that make them who they are — Vee may be blue with pointy teeth, but she's just like any other kid.

Check out the adorable theme song for the show above, and don't forget to tune in with your child or set your DVR for the first two, back-to-back episodes of Vampirina at 11 a.m. ET on Oct. 1!