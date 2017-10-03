 Skip Nav
The Best Ways to Curate Your Kids' Artwork

It's a dilemma that every parent faces — what to do with all those masterpieces that our kids create in their art class. Hanging onto each and every one would require a dedicated storage room, but tossing them doesn't feel right either. Appoint yourself head curator of your household gallery, and consider turning your kids' artwork into a book, transforming it into a stuffed animal, or consolidating multiple pieces into an attractive display.

— Additional reporting by Shari Wargo Stamps and Alessia Santoro

Simply Create Kids
$70
from simplycreatekids.com
Buy Now
personalized placemats
$33
from artful-kids.com
Buy Now
Formia Design custom-made key chain
$99
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Crayon Creatures
$199
from crayoncreatures.com
Buy Now
Budsies
$79
from budsies.com
Buy Now
Portrait of the Artist
Turn It Into a Shirt
The Masterworks
Clip Up the Art
Paint Your Own Gallery Space
Stick 'Em Up
Grid It
Turn It Into a Toy
Put It Under Their Plates
Turn It Into a Photo Book
Make It Into a Functional Key Chain
Put It on Canvas
Create Fun Figurines
Light Up With Paper Lanterns
Clip It on the Cabinet
Make It Into a Stuffed Animal
Have it Made Into a Book
The Best Ways to Curate Your Kids' Artwork
