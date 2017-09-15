An Old Duracell Ad Featuring a Deaf NFL Fullback Is Going Viral For Good Reason

Derrick Coleman, a fullback in the NFL currently playing for the Atlanta Falcons, has been deaf since he was 3 — but he's never let that stop him from achieving his dreams. In an inspiring Duracell ad from 2014 that's resurfaced and is going viral, Coleman explains that no matter how many people gave up on him and told him he couldn't play football throughout his childhood, he didn't care. In the video, the then Seattle Seahawks fullback says: "I've been deaf since I was 3, so I didn't listen. And now I'm here, with a lot of fans in the NFL cheering me on, and I can hear them all."

Watch the inspiring ad with your children above. Warning: it's going to give you major chills.