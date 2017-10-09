 Skip Nav
Wine
17 Reasons Moms Who Drink Wine Are the Best
Gifts
39 Great Gift Ideas For 1-Year-Olds
Halloween
29 Photos That Prove Kids Dressed Up For Halloween Are the Absolute Best
15 Easy (and Cheap!) DIY Halloween Costumes For Kids

Despite what you might think, you don't have to start planning your child's Halloween costume months in advance or spend a staggering amount of money to achieve an adorable look. Whether you're not particularly crafty or are just running out of time, you'd be surprised how many Halloween costumes can be made with little time, money, and skills required. Instead of stressing about not being able to come up with something worthy of your kiddo's big night, check out these creative options.

Baby Poké Ball Costume
Raspberry Halloween Costume
James and the Giant Peach Costume
Ice Cream
Rat Race Costume
Cotton Candy
Eleven From Stranger Things
Care Bears Group Costume
Pineapple Baby Costume
Peter Pan
Strawberry Baby Costume
Piglet Costume
A cardstock hat and a felt beard will turn your little one into a teeny, tiny lawn gnome in "gno" time.
Newborn Chick
Jane Fonda Costume
Rosie the Riveter
