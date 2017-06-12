 Skip Nav
Bye-Bye, Ponytail! 11 Easy Hairdos For Your Daughter

Between fancy updos and no-frizz curls, it often looks like little girls are stopping by the salon en route to school. Unfortunately, you're a one-trick ponytail when it comes to hairstyling. Though you may not have a cosmetology degree, it doesn't mean you have to send your girl to school with lackluster locks. We've rounded up 11 easy-to-follow tutorials for some of the most creative hairstyles that your little girl will love. From chic buns to crazy braids, these styles will make your daughter's do the talk of the playground.

Kid HairHair TutorialsDIYHair
cmay1298 cmay1298 2 years

"Easy" - You keep using that word, but I don't think it means what you think it means! :P

JillWillams JillWillams 3 years
I will just ut my daughters waist length hair very short like boys from now on
Mimi15352615 Mimi15352615 3 years
Oh my goodness, those people complaining about a lack of diversity in these styles need to try them. When I lived in Ghana, with my fine, straight hair, I was told NO WAY could I get the braid like the one shown in Lace Heart Braid here in this tutorial. It just wouldn't work, I was told. Only African hair could be done like a braid in the Lace Heart Braid video. Now, I see that the model indeed has hair just like mine. What does this tell me? Try it. It just might work. Just because the model doesn't look like you doesn't mean it won't work.
Kathy15351301 Kathy15351301 3 years
Wow its unbelievable how people have to judge these are ideas on how to do a young girls hair in different ways I sure it wasn't meant to be racial but some how a lot of these comments made it exactly that!! I'm a hairdresser and most of these would work on many different types of hair!! And to the person who said mist of these are done in fine hair You Dont really know hair then cause most of the hair shown here is of a thicker texture Not thin Grow up people and Google the type of hair your looking for instead of just looking for something to complain about!!!!
MammaLindsay MammaLindsay 3 years
With all due respect, I find the "lack of diversity" comments ridiculous. If your daughter has another hair type, by all means, search for hair tutorials for her hair type! I would never go on an African American site and leave a comment about how I'm disappointed that these hairstyles don't meet my daughters needs. Please, people, show some common sense here, and search elsewhere for what you need! These hairstyles are adorable for the girls who have this type of hair. And there are hundreds of other sites that will meet the needs of ALL other hair types! Find what's good for you, and stop complaining about the sites that don't cater to you. This political correctness "never leave anyone out" junk is getting old.
Rexy915 Rexy915 3 years
1 - My daughter rarely lets me do ANYTHING to her hair, and 2 - I wouldn't have time in the morning for half of these! She's lucky to get a ponytail or top-knot. Lol.
Joannie15299269 Joannie15299269 3 years
I have to agree w some of the other comments what about girls with thick, curly or ethnic/ biracial hair? I love most of these but most wont work with my daughters hair :(
alexiabergenesh1387853265 alexiabergenesh1387853265 3 years
its not to fancy my daugters friend comes to school every day with most of those hair styles
KirahBrown KirahBrown 3 years
Disappointed at the lack of diversity!
earthformed earthformed 3 years
Both my girls are growing out their hair and enjoy it when I braid their hair. I love how their hair stays protected when in a braid, but I must admit that the basic ones do get boring. I can't wait to try some of these styles on my girls.
LisaPonoski LisaPonoski 3 years
Sure just a soon and I can get a daughter to stop cutter her own hair
CoMMember13630272178557 CoMMember13630272178557 3 years
Most of these are definitely not too "fancy" for school! We homeschool now but while my 3dd were in school I used several of these...it just gave my girls a boost, having to be away from me all day, to have a few min special attention used to make them feel special....I know when Iwas little I LOVED when my mom did something "special" to my hair...they're cute and they make many little girls feel important...more important to use this to spend a few extra min talking to your girls than just rushing them out the door...
Aimee15281095 Aimee15281095 3 years
I've done the lace heart braid, topsy turvy, hair bow, braided headband and the ballarina bun for school. I don't think they are too fancy. Oh and cutegirlshairstyles on YouTube has some fantastic styles for little girls of color too :)
AimeeLarsen AimeeLarsen 3 years
Cute! Do you think you could include some little girls of color too?
Terry15274341 Terry15274341 3 years
Wow I can't wait to try them !
RobinandMikeStPierre RobinandMikeStPierre 3 years
Too fancy for school
