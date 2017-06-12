Bye-Bye, Ponytail! 11 Easy Hairdos For Your Daughter

Between fancy updos and no-frizz curls, it often looks like little girls are stopping by the salon en route to school. Unfortunately, you're a one-trick ponytail when it comes to hairstyling. Though you may not have a cosmetology degree, it doesn't mean you have to send your girl to school with lackluster locks. We've rounded up 11 easy-to-follow tutorials for some of the most creative hairstyles that your little girl will love. From chic buns to crazy braids, these styles will make your daughter's do the talk of the playground.