Your Kid With Egg Allergies Can Safely Eat These 20 Halloween Treats

Halloween can be an exhilarating time for children to get dressed up and sugared out, but for those munchkins and their parents dealing with food allergies, it can also be a time of meticulous planning and fear of accidental exposure. The Centers For Disease Control (CDC) estimates that there has been an 18 percent increase in children testing positive for food allergies between the years of 1997 to 2007. In fact, the CDC warns that four out of every 100 children now have a food allergy.

To parents who don't have to worry about this issue, it might never occur what a stressful time trick-or-treating can be, but if you're planning on giving away treats this Oct. 31, we suggest you take a look at the list of egg-free candies kids with allergies can eat. And if you're the parent of a child with the allergy, these should be some help.

To note: Manufacturing sites and standards can always change. Be extra diligent and read the labels of the above candies carefully to ensure the ingredients on the treats haven't changed and that no warnings on the packaging call out usage of manufacturing equipment shared with eggs. If you're unsure that a candy is safe, best practice is to skip that treat.