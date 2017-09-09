8 Fall Leaf Pictures to Get With Your Kids

Fall is in the air, which means there are mounds of colorful leaves everywhere just waiting for your lil one to enjoy. Capture the moment with leaf-filled pictures that celebrate the crisp season. You don't need to be a professional to get these shots — it just takes a little prep work, patience, and lots and lots of Fall leaves. When shooting outdoors, opt for dappled light instead of direct sunlight or dark shade. And early mornings and late afternoons offer the best light for glowing Autumn pics. Click through for a collection of leaf pictures you need to get with your kids this Fall.