Dad's "Family Height Chart" Will Make You Want to Start One Just Like It

Perhaps the most ubiquitous family tradition is charting kids' heights on a door frame. There's something especially sentimental about having your kid stand up against the door frame as you mark where the top of their head hits the wall and to look at all the past notches to show their growth through the months and years.

One dad's height chart, however, easily puts most others' to shame. As he was writing in his 3-year-old's measurements, he shared a picture to Reddit:

"Added my daughter to the wall this weekend," he wrote. "My family's height chart goes back to the 1920s, and she is the fifth generation to go on there."

The chart isn't just a door frame but a piece of wall he hung up — he said the living heirloom likely started in his grandmother's Summer house, but when they sold the home, they simply "took the wall with them." He also joked that when he was looking back for his own measurements, he kept finding ones from "my dad in the '50s."

Incredible!