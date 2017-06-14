The First Trailer For Ferdinand Will Make Your Kids Beg For the Full Movie

 Skip Nav
Ferdinand Trailer

Ferdinand the bull has to find his way back home before it's too late in the new trailer for Ferdinand, the movie adaptation of the children's book The Story of Ferdinand by Munro Leaf and Robert Lawson. If you're not familiar with the story, it features a Spanish bull (John Cena is the voice of Ferdinand) with a gentle soul who is accidentally taken from his family and chosen for bullfighting. Before it's too late, he must find his way back with the help of a few funny friends. The trailer alone will bring out all of the laughs and make everyone's hearts melt. Now you know where you and your kids will be on Christmas Day, when the movie hits theaters.
