The Differences Between Your First Child and Second Child as Told by GIFs

You've had baby number one, and you know that everything involving your little bundle of joy was a kind of learn-as-you-go experience. Now baby number two (or three or four) is on the way, or maybe they've already arrived, and you may notice a few contrasts in your attitude toward preparing for the baby and parenting once there are multiple kiddos. Maybe you haven't thrown caution to the wind completely; things are just . . . well . . . different.