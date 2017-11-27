7 Tips to Make Flying With Little Ones Less Stressful This Christmas

The Christmas season is starting to get to me. I can't get enough of the holiday lights, the music, and the preschool performances, but the crowds, the chaos, and the never-ending to-do list are starting to make me feel more like the Grinch than the magical little Christmas elf I'd like my children to experience. I blame it on the fact that I won't be home for Christmas.

On Christmas Eve morning, my husband and I will be up at 5 a.m., only this time our predawn wake-up call won't be our 11-month-old, who has recently pushed back his wake-up time to at least 5:30 a.m. (lucky us!). Instead, we're setting our alarms to catch a flight to Florida to celebrate Christmas and ring in the New Year on the beach. Undoubtedly, a vacation is just what I need; except, my two children are coming with us, and as most parents know, a vacation with two kids ages 3 and under is really just a trip — and a stressful one at that.

While we've traveled during the holidays before, this is the first time we'll be flying with two kids and the first time we'll be away with a child who actually expects Santa's bounty to show up on Christmas morning. This has definitely complicated things and forced me to come up with a strategy months in the making. Each of my tips has its advantages and disadvantages, but I'm fairly certain they're the only way I'll survive traveling this Christmas without losing my mind.