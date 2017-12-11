 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
17 Cute Gifts For Grown-Up Frozen-Lovers

There is no shame in being an adult who loves Disney movies, especially Frozen. It's a great film, OK?! Luckily, all sorts of brands are making cute products inspired by Frozen, and we're obsessed. When you love Anna, Elsa, or Olaf, there's something you'll be thrilled to receive this holiday. And, yes, you can proudly use these products as a mature person, because we said so. Check out these fun presents and gift them to your friends.

Related
Prepare to Lose All Self-Control When You See These 28 Disney Beauty Gifts
Frozen Wine Shirt
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Disney
Frozen Olaf Supersoft Pajama Pant Set
$47 $22.99
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more Disney Pajamas
Frozen Mug
$13
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Mally Beauty Mally Disney's Frozen 7-Piece Collection
$50
from qvc.com
Buy Now
Walgreens Lip Products
Lip Smacker Party Pack Lip Balm Assorted
$9.99
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Walgreens Lip Products
Disney
Onesies Frozen Long Sleeve One Piece Pajama
$47
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more Disney Pajamas
Disney
Frozen By For Women.
$16.99
from Bluefly
Buy Now See more Disney Fragrances
Disney
Frozen" Team Ice Cream Maker
$39
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Disney Home & Living
Frozen Tank Top
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Tangle Teezer
Disney Frozen Compact Styler
$15.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Tangle Teezer Hair Styling Tools
S.O.H.O New York
Disney Elsa Round Top
$7.99 $3.09
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more S.O.H.O New York Beauty Tools
Fifth Sun
Frozen Athletic Heather 'Hooray Snow' Tee - Women
$38
from Zulily
Buy Now See more Fifth Sun Sport Tops
The Storm Inside Phone Case
$35
from society6.com
Buy Now
Zak Designs
Disney's Frozen Tumbler Set by
$16.99 $11.04
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Zak Designs Tumblers & Water Glasses
JCPenney Teen Girls' Intimates
FROZEN Disney's Frozen Olaf Plush Pajama Pants-Juniors
$29 $12.99
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more JCPenney Teen Girls' Intimates
Disney's Tsum Tsum Frozen Olaf Lip Smacker
Frozen Wine Shirt
Disney Frozen Olaf Supersoft Pajama Pant Set
Frozen Mug
Disney Frozen Elsa Throw-in-a-Bag
Mally Beauty Mally Disney's Frozen 7-Piece Collection
Lip Smacker Party Pack Lip Balm Set
Disney Onesies Frozen Long-Sleeve One-Piece Pajama
Disney Frozen Perfume
Disney Frozen Team Ice Cream Maker
Frozen Tank Top
Tangle Teezer Disney Frozen Compact Styler
S.O.H.O New York Disney Elsa Round-Top Bag
Fifth Sun Frozen Athletic Heather "Hooray Snow" Sweatshirt
The Storm Inside Phone Case
Zak Designs Disney's Frozen Tumbler Set
Disney's Frozen Olaf Plush Pajama Pants
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts Under $100Gifts For WomenDisneyFrozenGift GuideChristmasHoliday
Shop Story
Read Story
Frozen Wine Shirt
from etsy.com
$25
Disney
Frozen Olaf Supersoft Pajama Pant Set
from JCPenney
$47$22.99
Frozen Mug
from etsy.com
$13
Mally Beauty Mally Disney's Frozen 7-Piece Collection
from qvc.com
$50
Walgreens
Lip Smacker Party Pack Lip Balm Assorted
from Walgreens
$9.99
Disney
Onesies Frozen Long Sleeve One Piece Pajama
from JCPenney
$47
Disney
Frozen By For Women.
from Bluefly
$16.99
Disney
Frozen" Team Ice Cream Maker
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$39
Frozen Tank Top
from etsy.com
$25
Tangle Teezer
Disney Frozen Compact Styler
from Target
$15.99
S.O.H.O New York
Disney Elsa Round Top
from Walgreens
$7.99$3.09
Fifth Sun
Frozen Athletic Heather 'Hooray Snow' Tee - Women
from Zulily
$38
The Storm Inside Phone Case
from society6.com
$35
Zak Designs
Disney's Frozen Tumbler Set by
from Kohl's
$16.99$11.04
JCPenney
FROZEN Disney's Frozen Olaf Plush Pajama Pants-Juniors
from JCPenney
$29$12.99
Shop More
S.O.H.O New York Beauty Tools SHOP MORE
S.O.H.O New York
Cheetah Round Case
from Ulta
$39
S.O.H.O New York
Optic White Train Case
from Ulta
$49
S.O.H.O New York
Pro Case w/ Matte Silver Trim
from Ulta
$49
S.O.H.O New York
Silver Pro Case
from Ulta
$49
S.O.H.O New York
Black Eye Pop Crosshatch Beauty Case
from Ulta
$49
Disney Fragrances SHOP MORE
Target
Disney's Sofia the First Children's Eau de Toilette and Bubble Bath Gift Set - 2pc
from Target
$20
Target
Disney's Frozen Children's Eau de Toilette and Bubble Bath Gift Set - 2pc
from Target
$20
Target
Disney's Frozen Children's Eau de Toilette and Bubble Bath Gift Set - 4pc
from Target
$9.99
Target
Disney's Finding Dory Shower Gel and Body Spray Gift Set -2pk/6.8 fl oz
from Target
$6.99
Disney
Frozen By For Women.
from Bluefly
$16.99
Zak Designs Tumblers & Water Glasses SHOP MORE
Zak Designs
Set of 6 Plastic Double Old-Fashioned Tumblers
from JCPenney
$40$29.99
Zak Designs
Frozen Sven Tumbler
from JCPenney
$33$16.99
Zak Designs
Dot Set of 6 19-oz. Highball Tumblers
from JCPenney
$38$29.99
Zak Designs
HydraTrak 20-oz. Insulated Striped Tumbler with Straw
from JCPenney
$40$19.99
Zak Designs
HydraTrak 20-oz. Insulated Striped Tumbler
from JCPenney
$40$19.99
Disney Pajamas AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Celebrities
Gift Like a Star With These 14 Unique, Celebrity-Approved Presents
by Monica Sisavat
Gift Guide
The 50 Best Pop Culture Gifts of 2017
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Geek Culture
The Best Star Wars Gifts Under $50
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Gift Guide
The Ultimate Gift Guide For Grown-Up Disney-Lovers
by Macy Cate Williams
Walgreens Lip Products AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Disney
Prepare to Lose All Self-Control When You See These 28 Disney Beauty Gifts
by Macy Cate Williams
Star Wars
25 Star Wars Gifts That Will Seriously Impress the Entire Galaxy
by Maria Azua
Nostalgia
11 Nostalgic Beauty Products That Will Remind You of Your Childhood — All Under $15
by Macy Cate Williams
Nostalgia
The Perfect Nostalgic Gifts For the '90s Latina
by Vivian Nunez
Walgreens Lip Products AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kaitness
kaitness
kaitness
kaitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds