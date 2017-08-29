These LOL-Worthy Homework Assignments Fail So Badly They Win

After a long day in school, the idea of homework can drain the life out of both parents and children (but mostly parents, obviously). Kids will be kids though, so even in something as mundane as homework, children somehow find a way to make us laugh hysterically. Whether they were due to hilarious spelling errors, kid-drawings that could be interpreted as, um, other (inappropriate) things, or just the ol' Common Core blunder, these 22 homework assignments failed so hard that they win the internet and are cracking us up.