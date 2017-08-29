 Skip Nav
Parenting
WARNING: This Is What Happens When You Visit a Newborn Without a Mother's Permission
Pregnancy
We Found the Best Workout Gear For Fitness-Minded Mamas-to-Be
Pregnancy
16 Reasons Being Pregnant Now Is So Much Better Than in the 1980s
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These LOL-Worthy Homework Assignments Fail So Badly They Win

After a long day in school, the idea of homework can drain the life out of both parents and children (but mostly parents, obviously). Kids will be kids though, so even in something as mundane as homework, children somehow find a way to make us laugh hysterically. Whether they were due to hilarious spelling errors, kid-drawings that could be interpreted as, um, other (inappropriate) things, or just the ol' Common Core blunder, these 22 homework assignments failed so hard that they win the internet and are cracking us up.

Related
Let’s Raise Our Glass to This List of Wines You Should Pair With Your Kid's Homework
Hilarious and Heartwarming Notes From Moms
This Teacher's New Homework Policy Is Going Viral For All of the Right Reasons

Literal Interpretation
What Makes You Happy?
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Best Of 2015HomeworkParentingHumorSchool
Join The Conversation
Humor
by Tara Block
Dating a Bookworm
Humor
26 Things That Happen When You Date a Bookworm
by Hilary White
Dating a Pisces
Humor
9 Things You Should Know About Loving a Pisces
by Macy Cate Williams
Reactions to Amazon Whole Foods Price Changes
Humor
by Kelsey Garcia
Harry Potter Baruffio Easter Egg
Humor
Here's Another Harry Potter Detail We Can't Believe We Never Noticed Before
by Eleanor Sheehan
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds