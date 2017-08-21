 Skip Nav
The 13 Moms You Meet at the Grocery Store
13 First-Day-of-School Photos That Perfectly Capture the Way Kids Feel About School

If you sit most kids — whether they're actually happy or not — in front of the camera on their first day of school, they'll sit and smile and hold that adorable chalkboard sign

you made them. Some kids though, the ones who can't hide their emotions even for the sake of one photo, just can't bear to be happy through that first-day-of-school photo shoot.

Scroll through for 13 first-day-of-school photos that show how kids really feel about going back to class.

When they just can't figure out how Summer went by so fast.
When one of them is at least trying to feign excitement but can't get their sibling on board.
When they stand where you ask them to, but refuse to act happy.
When you realize they've been practicing their mean mug all Summer for this precise moment.
When one kid's negativity infects the entire group.
When the last thing they want to do is talk to you.
When there isn't enough happiness to spread to the youngest sibling.
When they're extremely displeased that they have to wear a school uniform.
When they don't want to wear the outfit you laid out for them.
When one sibling is even more unhappy than the next.
When they try really hard to smile for you, but just can't get over their disappointment.
When they accept their yearlong school sentence.
When they just want to get in the car and get the first day over with.
