This Mom's Hysterical Last Day of School Photo Shows How Every Parent Feels
Photography
You've Got to See This Mom's Amazing Reaction to Having a Baby Boy
Babies
The Best Photos of Kids Spreading the Love at Pride Parades
Summer
1 Mom's Honest Perspective After Her Child Was Left to Die in a Hot Car
Photo 1 of 4  
1
This Mom's Hysterical Last Day of School Photo Shows How Every Parent Feels

Everyone loves a bit of Summer fun in the sun, but with those sunny days come long hours of attempting to entertain your children. Without a day of school to send them off to, it's just you and the kids. All day. Every day. Jessi Kittrell feels that struggle just as much as every other mom, so as a follow-up to her hilarious first day of kindergarten photo that went viral back in September 2015 (which showcased just how excited she was for school to start), she released a last day of school photo in 2016 that channeled every mom's feelings about the long Summer ahead.

Scroll through to see the silly photos side by side.

SummerParenting HumorHumorBack To SchoolSchool
Latest Moms
