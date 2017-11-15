 Skip Nav
Funny Parenting Video Montage

1 Couple Made a Video Montage of What Having Kids Is Like and OMG, It's Spot On

When Esther and Thad Anderson decided to make a music video that included all the phases of parenthood from start to finish, they knew it was a tall order. The couple got to work creating the perfect montage that touched on every stage of having kids, from pregnancy to snuggle time with toddlers — all to the tune of dozens of songs. They posted the video to their blog's YouTube page, The Story of Our Life, and we aren't surprised it's getting a whole lot of traction.

The pair's beyond-relatable two-minute video will have parents saying, "Yup, I've been there," for every situation, and we really can't get enough of it.

Parenting VideosFatherhoodMotherhoodParenting HumorParenting
