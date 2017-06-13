The Best 50+ Gifts For 5-Year-Olds

Bet you didn't know that your child can help other children around the world simply by running around the playground. Sounds too good to be true, but thanks to a partnership between Target and the US Fund for UNICEF, new UNICEF Kid Power Bands will do just that.

The bands work like most activity trackers but have the added benefit of a charity component too. For each UNICEF Kid Power Band ($40) purchased, Target will donate $10 to the US Fund for UNICEF. Families then download the Kid Power app and go on various "missions." Each mission teaches kids about different cultures around the world. They also get moving, and the band tracks their movements, earning them Kid Power Points. Points translate into funding by UNICEF's corporate sponsors, who purchase therapeutic food packets that are delivered to severely malnourished children around the world.

Simply put — the more your child moves, the more children are fed around the world. We can't think of better way to usher in the holiday season than with a toy that gives back!