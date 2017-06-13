 Skip Nav
The Best 50+ Gifts For 5-Year-Olds

Gift Guide For 5-Year-Olds

The Best 50+ Gifts For 5-Year-Olds

The kindergartener on your list is no longer a tot. Somehow, moving into kindergarten helps kids express themselves more than ever before, so finding toys and games that help them build on the skills they are learning at school can also help them express themselves even more. From concentration games and early reading skills, to Lego sets and Barbies, there's something on this list for every 5-year-old you know.

Scroll through for 51 of our favorite finds for the 5-year-old on your list!

1 Disney Cars Flag Finish Lightning McQueen
Disney Cars Flag Finish Lightning McQueen

Your kiddo can see Lightning McQueen's ($40) victory dance after making him race competitively for first place.

Lightning McQueen's
$40
from target.com
Buy Now
2 Bosch Tools Set
Bosch Tools Set

Their very own Bosch Tools Set ($39) can help them help you with all of the things that need fixing around the house.

Bosch Tools Set
$39
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
3 Barbie Fashionistas Dolls
Barbie Fashionistas Dolls

The Barbie Fashionistas Dolls ($8) feature different body types and ethnicities so that your child's Barbie can really look just like the women they know — in really fashionable outfits, obviously.

Barbie
Fashionistas Doll 26 Spring Into Style - Curvy
$7.59
from Target
Buy Now See more Barbie Children's Dolls
4 Wooden Play City Train Track Set
Wooden Play City Train Track Set

This simple yet beautiful Wooden Play City Train Track Set ($199) comes with 85 double-sided train track pieces, two airplanes, five traffic signals, one three-car train, and five cars.

5 OTO Taco Truck
OTO Taco Truck

This ain't no ordinary cardboard play house! The OTO Ice Cream Truck ($69) is the coolest play house on the block. Made out of strong cardboard and featuring more detail than the trucks parked outside our office right now, this ice cream truck is sure to draw lines of customers — so it's a good thing a few 5-year-olds can fit in it at once! To add some personalization, parents can even create a custom printable license plate for their little one's venture via a section on the company's website.

6 Soft Sidekick Giant Dog Stuffed Animal
Soft Sidekick Giant Dog Stuffed Animal

Whether they use it to lay on while they watch YouTube videos on their iPad or to lounge on during family game night, this Soft Sidekick Giant Dog Stuffed Animal ($119) is a comfy place for them to land.

The Land of Nod Soft & Plush Toys
Soft Sidekick Giant Dog Stuffed Animal
$119
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Soft & Plush Toys
7 Robotic Sleeping Bag
Robotic Sleeping Bag

Get your little one ready for overnight sleepovers with their new school friends by grabbing them an adorable Robotic Sleeping Bag ($129).

The Land of Nod Portable Beds & Playards
Personalized Robotic Sleeping Bag
$138
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Portable Beds & Playards
8 Superstar Stage
Superstar Stage

The Superstar Stage ($299) is the perfect aide to kiddo's who love engaging in imaginative play.

The Land of Nod Kids Bedroom Furniture
Superstar Stage
$299
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Kids Bedroom Furniture
9 Zoomer Chimp
Zoomer Chimp

You've never seen a remote-control animal quite like the Zoomer Chimp ($90, originally $120). With some work, your little one can actually "train" this chimp. Zoomer Chimp will respond to voice commands and lets you know exactly how he’s feeling with his color-changing eyes.

10 Crayola Crayon Factory
Crayola Crayon Factory

If your tot has ever said that they wished they could make their own crayons, here's their chance. The Crayola Crayon Factory ($28) allows kids to create the crayons of their dreams with recycled, broken crayons. Simply stick the wax in the maker and wait for the final product — shaped like a car, puppy, or heart — to be finished.

Crayola
; Crayon Factory
$30.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Crayola Arts & Crafts Toys
11 Lego Angry Birds King Pig's Castle
Lego Angry Birds King Pig's Castle

The Angry Birds rage is still going strong thanks to this year's movie release, and the Lego products surrounding the film are super popular. The Lego Angry Birds King Pig's Castle set ($72) has 859 pieces to keep kids busy until the end of the holiday vacation.

Lego
; Angry Birds King Pig's Castle 75826
$89.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Lego Models & Kits
12 DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Action Doll and Invisible Jet
DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Action Doll and Invisible Jet

The DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Action Doll ($35, originally $40) can't go anywhere without her invisible jet!

Target Children's Dolls
DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Action Doll and Invisible Jet
$39.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Children's Dolls
13 Playmobil City Action Space Rocket With Launch Site
Playmobil City Action Space Rocket With Launch Site

Playmobil's City Action Space Rocket With Launch Site ($48, originally $60) features working lights and sounds and a movable maintenance platform to simulate an actual shuttle launch.

Playmobil
City Action Space Rocket With Launch Site - 6195
$59.99 $47.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Playmobil Action & Toy Figures
14 Marvel Captain America: Civil War Iron Man Tech FX Mask
Marvel Captain America: Civil War Iron Man Tech FX Mask

With the Marvel Captain America: Civil War Iron Man Tech FX Mask ($16) your child can engage in some seriously cool imaginative play.

Marvel
Captain America: Civil War Iron Man Tech FX Mask
$13.89
from Target
Buy Now See more Marvel Outdoor Rugs
15 Pie Face Showdown
Pie Face Showdown

Riding off the success of the first Pie Face game, Pie Face Showdown ($25) allows two players to go head to head before one gets pied in the face!

16 DC Super Hero Girls Ultimate Collection
DC Super Hero Girls Ultimate Collection

These DC Super Hero Girls dolls ($50) are ready to fight crime. Your kiddo can join Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Batgirl, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, and Bumblebee in endless powerful play.

Target Children's Dolls
DC Super Hero Girls Ultimate Collection Dolls 6 Pack
$49.99 $42.50
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Children's Dolls
17 Gold Metallic Dot Play Tent
Gold Metallic Dot Play Tent

Pottery Barn Kids' Gold Metallic Dot Play Tent ($259) is perfectly sized for kids to play with their friends or even Mom and Dad.

Pottery Barn Kids
Gold Metallic Dot Teepee
$259
from Pottery Barn Kids
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Kids Kids Bedroom Furniture
18 Barbie Hello Dreamhouse Playset
Barbie Hello Dreamhouse Playset

The Barbie Hello Dreamhouse Playset ($300) is a Barbie-lover's dream. The smart house will keep little ones busy for hours — even more so than the original Barbie house!

19 Disney Elena of Avalor and Princess Isabel Doll
Disney Elena of Avalor and Princess Isabel Doll

Disney Elena of Avalor and Princess Isabel ($25) come as a set of dolls who can go on adventures with your little one just like in the popular Disney show.

20 Hatchimals
Hatchimals

These adorable Hatchimals eggs ($60) hatch into a furry friend that will interact with your child. (Unfortunately these are sold out all over the place, but they've proved to be one of the hottest toys of the season if you can get your hands on one!)

21 Dreamworks Trolls Poppy Styling Station
Dreamworks Trolls Poppy Styling Station

Poppy's Styling Station ($20) gives your kiddo a chance to play with and style Poppy's most notable feature — her hair!

22 Paw Patrol Monkey Temple Playset
Paw Patrol Monkey Temple Playset

Join the Ryder and the pups on adventures with this Paw Patrol Monkey Temple Playset ($49) featuring lights, sounds, and trap doors!

23 Reptangles
Reptangles

How many turtles can you stack? With Reptangles ($28), builders can create more than 1,000 items by snapping and sliding the colorful turtles together.

24 BB-8 Talking Figure
BB-8 Talking Figure

Perhaps one of the most exciting Star Wars toys of the season is the BB-8 Talking Figure ($40). The figure lights up, plays more than 17 sound effects, and has a moving head and body.

Disney
BB-8 Talking Figure - 9 1/2'' - Star Wars: The Force Awakens
$39
from Disney Store
Buy Now See more Disney Action & Toy Figures
25 Hot Wheels R/C Star Wars Darth Vader Vehicle
Hot Wheels R/C Star Wars Darth Vader Vehicle

What's cooler than a remote control car? One that's outfitted with lightsabers on the side! The Hot Wheels R/C Star Wars Darth Vader Vehicle ($27) is packed with authentic sounds from the movie as well as glowing light sabers and the ability to steer forward, left, or right!

Hot Wheels
Star Wars Darth Vader Car R/C Vehicle
$20.49
from Target
Buy Now See more Hot Wheels Vehicle Toys
26 Playmobil NHL Arena
Playmobil NHL Arena

Thanks to a licensing agreement with the NHL (and there aren't too many of those out there!), Playmobil introduced the NHL Arena ($60). The set comes with movable figures that can actually shoot the puck into the goal and stickers so you can outfit the ice to represent your kids' favorite teams.

27 Lego Friends Stephanie's Soccer Practice
Lego Friends Stephanie's Soccer Practice

It's no secret that we love Lego Friends, and the adorable Lego Friends Stephanie's Soccer Practice ($39) is a great gift your budding soccer star.

28 Roominate School House
Roominate School House

Roominate — created by two engineers out of Caltech, MIT, and Stanford — encourages girls to learn to use circuits to make their self-built dollhouses more realistic with moving elevators, working lights, and anything else they can create. The company's appearance on Shark Tank, earned it an investment from two of the top sharks. Given the publicity and hype, we're pretty sure the company's Roominate School House ($73) will be flying off store shelves.

29 Barbie Digital Makeover Mirror
Barbie Digital Makeover Mirror

Remember the Barbie Styling head we played with as kids? Well it received a makeover. The Barbie Digital Makeover Mirror ($31) converts your iPad into a makeup mirror. Using facial tracking, kids can dip a stylus-like makeup wand into a virtual palette and apply it to their faces. The screen shows them what they'd look like as they apply lipstick, eye shadow, and blush. There's no mess, no clean up and no overly made-up little girls running around your home!

30 LeapTV
LeapTV

LeapFrog's LeapTV ($60) is a video gaming system specifically designed for kids ages 3 to 8 years old that fuses educational concepts with familiar characters and active play.

Leapfrog
LeapTV Educational Gaming System
$5
from Target
Buy Now See more Leapfrog Educational Toys
31 Seedling Design Your Own Super Hero Cape
Seedling Design Your Own Super Hero Cape

Your budding superhero doesn't conform to someone else's idea of what a superhero looks like — he can create his costume himself with Seedling's Design Your Own Super Hero Cape ($40).

32 Super Hero City
Super Hero City

The Super Hero City ($) playset is the ultimate cool toy for a kid-room.

33 Mega Bloks Minions Supervillain Jet
Mega Bloks Minions Supervillain Jet

The Mega Bloks Minions Supervillain Jet set ($29) features a working ejector seat to send your child's minions figures on a crazy ride!

Mega Bloks
Minion Movie Supervillain Jet
$44.99 $29.49
from Target
Buy Now See more Mega Bloks Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys
34 Seedling Make Your Own Snow Globe
Seedling Make Your Own Snow Globe

Everyone loves shaking snow globes, but what about making your own? Seedling's Make Your Own Snow Globe Kit ($30) is a fun way for kids to put their own touch on the classic toy.

35 Mega Bloks Minions Flying Hot Dogs
Mega Bloks Minions Flying Hot Dogs

The Minions get themselves into the funniest situations, and we have a feeling this Mega Bloks Minions Flying Hot Dogs set ($12) was probably inspired by a very funny scene!

36 UNICEF Kid Power Band
UNICEF Kid Power Band

Bet you didn't know that your child can help other children around the world simply by running around the playground. Sounds too good to be true, but thanks to a partnership between Target and the US Fund for UNICEF, new UNICEF Kid Power Bands will do just that.

The bands work like most activity trackers but have the added benefit of a charity component too. For each UNICEF Kid Power Band ($40) purchased, Target will donate $10 to the US Fund for UNICEF. Families then download the Kid Power app and go on various "missions." Each mission teaches kids about different cultures around the world. They also get moving, and the band tracks their movements, earning them Kid Power Points. Points translate into funding by UNICEF's corporate sponsors, who purchase therapeutic food packets that are delivered to severely malnourished children around the world.

Simply put — the more your child moves, the more children are fed around the world. We can't think of better way to usher in the holiday season than with a toy that gives back!

Target Toys
UNICEF Kid Power Band - Blue
$39
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Toys
37 Razor Graffiti Chalk Scooter
Razor Graffiti Chalk Scooter

The Razor Graffiti Chalk Scooter ($90) features sidewalk chalk near its rear wheel so kids can look back on their path after they've reached their destination.

38 FurReal Friends Torch, My Blazin’ Dragon
FurReal Friends Torch, My Blazin’ Dragon

The FurReal Friends Torch, My Blazin’ Dragon ($60) is all of the fun of having a real pet dragon (OK, so we don't know what that would be like). Torch breathes fire (kind of), toasts marshmallows, and moves in response to your child's touch.

39 Cubebots
Cubebots

What looks like just a cube of blocks is actually one of the coolest robots your kids will ever encounter. Cubebots ($16) are actually connected blocks that can be twisted and turned into tons of robotic shapes.

The Land of Nod Toys
Cubebot
$15.95 $9.97
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Toys
40 Pinhole Press Flash Cards
Pinhole Press Flash Cards

Kindergartners are starting to learn sight words — or words they don't have to sound out to read. Pinhole Press's Flash Cards ($25) are a great way to make that memorization fun. Simply upload the photos, add in the words, and watch as your tot has fun with this early-stage reading activity.

41 Outside the Lines
Outside the Lines

A coloring book that nurtures an active imagination, Outside the Lines ($18) features one-of-a-kind illustrations from the likes of everyone from Keith Haring and Shepard Fairey to Jesse LeDoux and Logan Hicks. With a little guidance from some of the contemporary art world's most renowned talents, your kids will have the confidence to get creative!

42 Mega Marbles Marble Fun Run 80 Piece Set
Mega Marbles Marble Fun Run 80 Piece Set

Marble runs are always fun and the FS-USA/Mega Marbles Marble Fun Run 80 Piece Set ($17) is full of enough twists and turns to keep kids watching for hours.

43 Sbyke P16
Sbyke P16

Part bike, part scooter, the Sbyke P16 ($110, originally $150) is a self-standing scooter that teaches kids to balance while rolling around town.

44 VTech Kidizoom Action Cam
VTech Kidizoom Action Cam

VTech's Kidizoom Action Cam ($38) is essentially a GoPro for kids. The camera comes with everything you need to attach it to their scooter, bike, or helmet so they can record their epic rides as photos, videos, or stop-motion films as they ride around town and play them back later.

Vtech
Kidizoom Action Cam - Yellow,Black
$5 $5
from Target
Buy Now See more Vtech Outdoor Sports & Games
45 Laser Pegs 57-in-1 Dragon Building Set
Laser Pegs 57-in-1 Dragon Building Set

Think of Laser Pegs ($59) as Legos with flair. The building bricks (which are actually compatible with Legos) include Laser Peg pieces that light up when they're connected.

46 Hape Quattro
Hape Quattro

I love everything about Hape's Quattro ($45) version of Connect Four. Made from bamboo, and designed to look like bamboo shoots, the eco-friendly toy helps teach tots about strategy, logic, and concentration. Best of all, it's a fun game for adults and kids to play together.

47 Perplexus
Perplexus

Mazes don't get much more fun than the Perplexus Maze Game ($17), where tots have to guide a marble ball through a see-through globe.

48 Candy Craft Chocolate Pen
Candy Craft Chocolate Pen

Perhaps the sleeper hit of the year, the Candy Craft Chocolate Pen ($20, originally $30) is as much fun for adults as it is for kids. The "pen" lets little hands (and big hands) actually write with chocolate! Kids can use the molds that come with the kit or draw on their own. The chocolate hardens in minutes and can be placed atop cupcakes, ice cream, and more – or just eaten as is!

49 Lego City Heavy Haul Train
Lego City Heavy Haul Train

Lego's City line keeps growing, and each new set is better than the previous one. The Lego City Heavy Haul Train ($200), part of the brand's most popular series, includes 984 pieces, five minifigures, and a remote control — yes, it moves!

50 Amazon Fire Kids Edition, 7" Display, Wi-Fi, 8 GB
Amazon Fire Kids Edition, 7" Display, Wi-Fi, 8 GB

Warning: this is not a toy. It is a full-fledged tablet designed with kids in mind. The Amazon Fire Kids Edition ($75, originally $100) gives tots unlimited (free!) access to more than 10,000 books, movies, apps, and TV shows. But it also includes strict parental controls so parents can limit what their kids see based on their ages and maturity levels. It also has front and rear cameras, so they can photograph, record, and share their activities with loved ones — or video chat with grandparents.

51 Lego Friends Popstar Tourbus
Lego Friends Popstar Tourbus

From turntables to a bright paint job, the Lego Friends Popstar Tourbus ($39) — which includes three mini doll figures — has every amenity the Friends could want.

Lego
Friends Pop Star Tour Bus 41106
$47
from Target
Buy Now See more Lego Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys
