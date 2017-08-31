 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Best Gifts For 6-Year-Olds

The 6-year-old on your list is in an unusual place. She's a full-time student now where independence and responsibility are key components of her day. At home, your tot's still your little kid who isn't quite ready for big-kid toys. We've rounded up some of our favorite finds for the 6-year-old in your life, from an adorable Troll doll to old school games like Battleship.

Sew Cool Maker
$30
Buy Now
furReal My Poopin' Pup
$17
Buy Now
Hover Girl
$27
Buy Now
Cinderella's Magical Transforming Carriage
$44
Buy Now
NHL-branded Gametime Rinks
$150
Buy Now
smaller options
$30
Buy Now
Tetris Link
$18
Buy Now
Marvel Super-hearo Headphones
$25
Buy Now
Nerf's Firevision Sports Football
$18
Buy Now
Curiosity Kits Lava Rock Volcano
$13
Buy Now
Max Tow Truck
$45
Buy Now
Boogie Board
$27
Buy Now
Creativity For Kids X-Treme Sticker Maker Set
$28
Buy Now
Fireworks Light Show in My Room
$27
Buy Now
Magic Tree House Boxed Set, Books One to 28
$120
Buy Now
Soccer Challenge Indoor Soccer Game
$37
Buy Now
Razor's FlashRider 360
$69
Buy Now
Stanley Cup Presentation Set
$7
Buy Now
My Little Pony Guardians of Harmony figures
$7
Buy Now
Mancala For Kids
$12
Buy Now
Barbie Photo Fashion Doll
$21
Buy Now
Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Boppers Set
$16
Buy Now
Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter
$50
Buy Now
Battleship Board Game
$12
Buy Now
incredible robot
$180
Buy Now
deluxe set
$340
Buy Now
Meltdown Art Set
$10
Buy Now
Trolls Hug Time Poppy
Spiderman Marvel Web City Showdown Play Set
Disney's Moana Adventure Collection
Hot Wheels RC Sky Shock Transforming Remote Control Vehicle
Hyper Toss
Sew Cool Maker
Barbie President and Vice President Dolls 2 Pack
Shopkins C3 Deluxe Set Food Court
Fur Real Friends Pax My Poopin' Pup
Crayola Crayon Carver
Hasbro Pie Face Showdown Game
Disney Frozen Little Kingdom Elsa's Magical Rising Castle
Barbie Hover Girl
Cinderella's Magical Transforming Carriage
OYO NHL Rinks
Tetris Link
Marvel Super-hearo Headphones
Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
Nerf Firevision Sports Football
Curiosity Kits Lava Rock Volcano
Max Tow Truck
Boogie Board
Creativity For Kids X-Treme Sticker Maker Set
Fireworks Light Show in My Room
Magic Tree House Boxed Set
Crayola Emoji Marker Maker
Soccer Challenge Indoor Soccer Game
Disney's Elena of Avalor Storytime Guitar
Razor FlashRider 360
Playmobil NHL Stanley Cup Presentation Set Building Kit
My Little Pony Guardians of Harmony Pinkie Pie Figure
18
more images
Start Slideshow
Holiday For KidsHoliday LivingKid ShoppingParenting Gift GuideGift GuideHoliday
Shop Story
Read Story
Magic Tree House Boxed Set, Books One to 28
from
$120
Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter
from
$50
Shop More
Target Toys SHOP MORE
Wow Wee
WowWee Chip Robot Toy Dog
from Target
$137.99
Fisher-Price
Bright Beats Dance & Move BeatBo
from Target
$34.99
Target
STARPLAY Climbing Wall Slide
from Target
$129.99
Target
Build-A-Bear Workshop Stuffing Station by Spin Master
from Target
$21.49
Target
DS Mercedes-Benz ML63 Ride On
from Target
$399.99
Target Furniture SHOP MORE
Linon Home Décor
Linon 5 Shelf Bookcase Black
from Target
$219.99$175.99
Linon Home Décor
Linon Camden 5 Shelf Bookcase Black Cherry
from Target
$109.99$87.99
Linon Home Décor
Linon Bookcase Gray 4 Shelf
from Target
$159.99$127.99
Linon Home Décor
Linon Camden 3 Shelf Ladder Bookcase Black Cherry
from Target
$69.99$55.99
Target
Room Essentials 6-Cube Organizer Shelf 11"
from Target
$34.99$28
Nintendo Toys SHOP MORE
Nintendo
Super Mario Bros. Princess Peach Costume - Kids
from Kohl's
$49.99
Nintendo
Mario Brothers Luigi Costume - Boys
from Kohl's
$49.99
Nintendo
; Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Air Freshener 2-pk
from Target
$5.99
Nintendo
Super Mario Odyssey Switch
from Target
$59.99
Nintendo
Super Mario Maker for 3DS Magnet Set
from Target
$5
Target Furniture AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Wellness
28 Affordable and Fun Games to Play This Holiday Season
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday Living
300 Affordable Last-Minute Gift Ideas
by Tara Block
Holiday Living
46 Affordable Gifts For Men in Their 20s
by Tara Block
Affordable Decor
23 Affordable Target Finds to Freshen Your Fall Home
by Kate McKenna
Target Toys AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
letsjessup
glitterinclexi
michellemquinn
dosaygive
Target Furniture AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lipstick_curls
erinbachman_
kaileefodge
janenecrossley
Target Dining Chairs AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
liketoknow.it.home
ahouseandadog
mixandmatchdesigncompany
lipstick_curls
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds