 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Best Gifts For Kids Ages 4 Through 6

Your child's personality and passions really start to develop and grow between the ages of 4 and 6. The toddler phase begins to melt away as they become a "big kid" and they start to want to play with toys that not only feature their favorite characters but are also playthings their classmates have at home. If you're looking for a child in this unique stage, look no further than this guide brimming with ideas for kids with all different interests.

Scroll through for 145 gifts for the awesome 4- to 6-year-old in your life.

Related
The 91 Best Wooden Toy Gifts For Kids
Air Fort
$55
from airfort.com
Buy Now
Target Stuffed Animals
Build-A-Bear Workshop Stuffing Station by Spin Master (Edition Varies)
$19.29
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Stuffed Animals
Fisher-Price Shimmer and Shine Magic Flying Carpet toy
$25
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Target Action & Toy Figures
Trolls DreamWorks Trolls Hug Time Poppy
$49
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Action & Toy Figures
Disney
Disney's Elena of Avalor Magical Scepter of Light
$29.99 $26.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Disney Action & Toy Figures
roulette game
$10
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Target Blocks, Stackers & Sorters
Magna-Tiles® Clear Colors 37 Piece Set
$59.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Blocks, Stackers & Sorters
Hot Wheels Ultimate Auto Garage
$88
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Target Early Learning Toys
Frozen Disney Frozen Boom Box
$20.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Early Learning Toys
Target Pretend Play & Costumes
Disney Princess Belle Musical Tea Party Cart
$46.49
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Pretend Play & Costumes
Target Toys
LEGO® DUPLO Disney Mickey & Friends Beach House 10827
$34.99 $27.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Toys
heirloom dolls
$149
from feltmanbrothers.com
Buy Now
Lookout Play Set
$36
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Elena of Avalor Doll
$10
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Janod
Toddler 'Bricolo Redmaster Magnetic Workbench' Play Set
$133.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Janod Tools & Workshops Toys
Gobblet Gobblers
$17
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Furreal Friends Starlily Unicorn
$80
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Target Educational Toys
B. Symphony #2 - Interactive Music
$39.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Educational Toys
Disney Princess Play N Carry Castle Doll
$28
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Gooey Louie
$7
from target.com
Buy Now
The Elena of Avalor Storytime Guitar
$25
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
beanbag toss
$39
from landofnod.com
Buy Now
Matchbox Treasure Tracker Metal Detector Truck
$23
from walmart.com
Buy Now
remote control BB-8
$70
from barnesandnoble.com
Buy Now
Target Toys
Frozen Disney Frozen Little Kingdom Elsa's Magical Rising Castle
$53.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Toys
StoryCraft The Frog Prince
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Baby Alive Super Snacks Snackin' Sara
$50
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Photon Flyer
$20
from target.com
Buy Now
GoldieBlox and the Spinning Machine
$19
from walmart.com
Buy Now
LeapReader
$51
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Firehouse Headquarters
$20
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Fisher-Price
Smart Scan Word Dash
$24.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Fisher-Price Early Learning Toys
Get Better Talking Mobile Cart
$45
from target.com
Buy Now
city-based kits
$20
from christmastreeshops.com
Buy Now
Fur Real Friends Pax My Poopin' Pup
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Target Beds
B. toys Parum Pum Pum
$22.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Beds
AquaDoodle Drawing Mat with Neon Color Reveal
$37
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Our Generation
RV Seeing You Camper
$64.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Our Generation Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys
Scratch Art Box of Mini Notes
$8
from melissaanddoug.com
Buy Now
Squigz
$25
from fatbraintoys.com
Buy Now
Superhero Mask and Cuff Kit
$5
from melissaanddoug.com
Buy Now
Lightning McQueen's
$36
from target.com
Buy Now
Bosch Tools Set
$39
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Disney
Moana Singing Feature Doll Set - 11''
$39.95
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Dollhouses & Accessories
Crayola Silly Scents Marker Maker
$15
from shop.crayola.com
Buy Now
Hatchimals eggs
$60
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Wooden Play City Train Track Set
$69
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
OTO Ice Cream Truck
$69
from famousoto.com
Buy Now
The Land of Nod Soft & Plush Toys
Soft Sidekick Giant Dog Stuffed Animal
$119
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Soft & Plush Toys
White Play Tent
$259
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Reptangles
$26
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Hot Wheels R/C Star Wars Darth Vader Vehicle
$22
from target.com
Buy Now
NHL Arena
$60
from playmobil.us
Buy Now
Disney
Disney's Moana Talking Maui Plush Toy
$32
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Disney Action & Toy Figures
Mega Bloks Minions Flying Hot Dogs set
$8
from amazon.com
Buy Now
FurReal Friends Torch, My Blazin’ Dragon
$63
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Target Outdoor Sports & Games
VTech Kidizoom Action Cam - Yellow,Black
$59.99 $35.49
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Outdoor Sports & Games
Perplexus Maze Game
$20
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Talking Microscope
$45
from educationalinsights.com
Buy Now
Barbie
Fashionistas Doll 26 Spring Into Style - Curvy
$7.19
from Target
Buy Now See more Barbie Children's Dolls
Amazon Fire Kids Edition
$100
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Organic Flannel Episode 8 Scenic Duvet
$89
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Target Children's Dolls
DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Action Doll and Invisible Jet
$30.49
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Children's Dolls
The Land of Nod Kids Bedroom Furniture
Superstar Stage
$299
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Kids Bedroom Furniture
Star Wars Fluffballs
$30
from thinkgeek.com
Buy Now
Zoomer Chimp
$70
from target.com
Buy Now
Crayola
Crayon Factory
$30.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Crayola Arts & Crafts Toys
Target Models & Kits
LEGO® Angry Birds King Pig's Castle 75826
$89.99 $65.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Models & Kits
Target Educational Toys
Moana Disney Moana Percussion Set
$13.89
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Educational Toys
Playmobil
City Action Space Rocket With Launch Site - 6195
$59
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Playmobil Action & Toy Figures
Marvel Captain America: Civil War Iron Man Tech FX Mask
$14
from target.com
Buy Now
Pie Face Showdown
$25
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
My Golden Ticket
$29
from wonderbly.com
Buy Now
Barbie Hello Dreamhouse Playset
$240
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Disney Elena of Avalor and Princess Isabel
$18
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Poppy's Styling Station
$20
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Paw Patrol Monkey Temple Playset
$30
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Disney
BB-8 Talking Figure - 9 1/2'' - Star Wars: The Last Jedi
$39.95
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Action & Toy Figures
Lego Friends Stephanie's Soccer Practice
$33
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Barbie Digital Makeover Mirror
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Leapfrog
LeapTV Educational Gaming System
$49.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Leapfrog Educational Toys
Design Your Own Super Hero Cape
$48
from shopseedling.com
Buy Now
DC Super-Villains Figurines Set
$24
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Target Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys
Mega Bloks Minion Movie Supervillain Jet
$44.99 $35.49
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys
Make Your Own Snow Globe Kit
$25
from shopspring.com
Buy Now
UNICEF Kid Power Band
$40
from target.com
Buy Now
Chewbacca Electronic Mask
$26
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Razor Graffiti Chalk Scooter
$33
from amazon.com
Buy Now
The Land of Nod Toys
Cubebot
$15
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Toys
Flash Cards
$25
from pinholepress.com
Buy Now
Outside the Lines
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
FS-USA/Mega Marbles Marble Fun Run 80 Piece Set
$16
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Sbyke P16
$111
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Laser Pegs
$60
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Quattro
$40
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Lego City Heavy Haul Train
$200
from shop.lego.com
Buy Now
Hasbro
$22
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Target Action & Toy Figures
Moana Disney Moana Adventure Collection
$27.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Action & Toy Figures
Hot Wheels
RC Sky Shock Transforming Remote Control Vehicle - Blue
$64
from Target
Buy Now See more Hot Wheels Vehicle Toys
Crayola Fashion Superstar
$20
from shop.crayola.com
Buy Now
Target Dining Chairs
Hyper Toss
$13
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Dining Chairs
Sew Cool Maker
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
furReal My Poopin' Pup
$17
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Crayola
Crayon Carver
$35.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Crayola Arts & Crafts Toys
Target Toys
Frozen Disney Frozen Little Kingdom Elsa's Magical Rising Castle
$53.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Toys
Hover Girl
$27
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Cinderella's Magical Transforming Carriage
$44
from walmart.com
Buy Now
NHL-branded Gametime Rinks
$150
from target.com
Buy Now
smaller options
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Tetris Link
$18
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Marvel Super-hearo Headphones
$25
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Nintendo
Pokemon Super Mystery Dungeon 3DS
$39.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Nintendo Toys
Nerf's Firevision Sports Football
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Curiosity Kits Lava Rock Volcano
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Max Tow Truck
$45
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Boogie Board
$27
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Creativity For Kids X-Treme Sticker Maker Set
$28
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Fireworks Light Show in My Room
$27
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Magic Tree House Boxed Set, Books One to 28
$120
from barnesandnoble.com
Buy Now
Soccer Challenge Indoor Soccer Game
$37
from target.com
Buy Now
Razor's FlashRider 360
$69
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Stanley Cup Presentation Set
$7
from amazon.com
Buy Now
My Little Pony Guardians of Harmony figures
$7
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Star Wars Furbacca
$49
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Mancala For Kids
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Barbie Photo Fashion Doll
$21
from amazon.com
Buy Now
MindWare Q-Ba-Maze Big Box
$40
from mindware.orientaltrading.com
Buy Now
Target Children's Dolls
Frozen Disney Frozen Little Kingdom Frozen Friendship Collection
$24.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Children's Dolls
The Lil' Turtle
$25
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Target Sheets
Franklin Sports Batman Soccer Ball with Pump (Size 3)
$24
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Sheets
Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Boppers Set
$16
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter
$50
from tennessean.com
Buy Now
Battleship Board Game
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Meltdown Art Set
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Bed Bath & Beyond Early Learning Toys
Stomp Rocket Dueling Rocket Kit
$19.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Early Learning Toys
For 4-Year-Olds: Air Fort
For 4-Year-Olds: Build-A-Bear Workshop Stuffing Station
For 4-Year-Olds: Fisher-Price Shimmer and Shine Magic Flying Carpet Toy
For 4-Year-Olds: Trolls Hug Time Poppy
For 4-Year-Olds: Disney Disney's Elena of Avalor Magical Scepter of Light
For 4-Year-Olds: Zing Wet Head Water Roulette Game
For 4-Year-Olds: Magna Tiles
For 4-Year-Olds: Hot Wheels Ultimate Auto Garage
For 4-Year-Olds: Frozen MP3 Microphone
For 4-Year-Olds: Princess Belle Musical Tea Party Cart
For 4-Year-Olds: Lego Duplo Disney Mickey and Friends Beach House
For 4-Year-Olds: Feltman Brothers Emma Doll
For 4-Year-Olds: PAW Patrol Lookout Play Set
For 4-Year-Olds: Disney's Elena of Avalor Royal Gown Doll
For 4-Year-Olds: Janod Grow-with-Me Tool Bench
For 4-Year-Olds: Gobblet Gobblers
For 4-Year-Olds: Furreal Friends Starlily Unicorn
For 4-Year-Olds: B Toys Symphony in B Orchestra
For 4-Year-Olds: Disney Princess Play N Carry Castle Doll
For 4-Year-Olds: Gooey Louie
For 4-Year-Olds: Elena of Avalor Storytime Guitar
For 4-Year-Olds: The Land of Nod My Great Beanbag Toss
For 4-Year-Olds: Matchbox Treasure Tracker Metal Detector Truck
For 4-Year-Olds: Star Wars Episode 7 Remote Control BB-8
For 4-Year-Olds: Disney Frozen Little Kingdom Elsa's Magical Rising Castle
For 4-Year-Olds: StoryCraft The Frog Prince
For 4-Year-Olds: Baby Alive Super Snacks Snackin' Sara
For 4-Year-Olds: Miles From Tomorrowland Stellosphere
For 4-Year-Olds: GoldieBlox and the Spinning Machine
For 4-Year-Olds: LeapReader
For 4-Year-Olds: Hape Super Moose