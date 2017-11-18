18 Thoughtful Gifts For the New Mom in Your Life

Whether her due date is around the corner or has just passed, the new mom in your life is likely tired and even a bit overwhelmed by her new role as a parent. If she had a baby shower, she probably stocked up on things for baby — diapers, toys, and brightly colored onesies of every variety — but we bet she could use a few gifts designated just for her this holiday season. (You know, things that aren't rooted in primary colors?) Whether you want to help her find time to pamper at home or celebrate her newly expanded family, we found 18 gifts that she'll appreciate.