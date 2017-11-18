 Skip Nav
18 Thoughtful Gifts For the New Mom in Your Life

Whether her due date is around the corner or has just passed, the new mom in your life is likely tired and even a bit overwhelmed by her new role as a parent. If she had a baby shower, she probably stocked up on things for baby — diapers, toys, and brightly colored onesies of every variety — but we bet she could use a few gifts designated just for her this holiday season. (You know, things that aren't rooted in primary colors?) Whether you want to help her find time to pamper at home or celebrate her newly expanded family, we found 18 gifts that she'll appreciate.

Custom Illustration
$38
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Minted
Sweet Elephant Shower Baby Shower Thank You Cards
$36
from Minted
Buy Now See more Minted Stationery
Bloomingdale's Diaper Bags
STATE Highland Williamsburg Diaper Bag
$145
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Diaper Bags
Cuyana Short Sleep Set
$75
from cuyana.com
Buy Now
Katz's 3-Course Dinner For 4
$125
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Le Specs
Rapture Cat-eye Acetate Sunglasses - Black
$60
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Le Specs Sunglasses
Herbivore Botanicals
Coco Set
$42
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Herbivore Botanicals Clothes and Shoes
Beautycounter's Volumizing Mascara
$29
from beautycounter.com
Buy Now
Soma
Water Bottle
$30
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Soma Kitchen Tools
Bringing Up Bébé
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Mario Badescu
Aloe, Herbs & Rosewater Facial Spray/4 oz.
$7
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Mario Badescu Face Makeup
Emu
Wrenlette Slipper by at Free People
$60
from Free People
Buy Now See more Emu Slippers
Josh Pond 5 Pounds of Organic Wild Blueberries
$70
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Aesop
Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash
$39
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Aesop Beauty Products
It's My First Time Enamel Pin
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"I've Waited 9 Months For This" Glass
$9
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Bloomingdale's Eye Care
BioRepublic Lost Baggage Under Eye Emergency Repair Mask, Box of 10 Pairs
$45
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Eye Care
M·A·C
MAC Mineralize Concealer
$23
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more M·A·C Face Concealer
