Little Girl Thought This Bride Was a Real-Life Princess and We Can't Stop Swooning
Little Girl Thought This Bride Was a Real-Life Princess and We Can't Stop Swooning

Unfortunately for little girls who love princesses, meeting one face-to-face — outside of a fairy tale or Disney movie — is all but impossible.

One adorable child, however, saw a princess in real life, just walking down the streets of Seattle in a gorgeous white gown.

"My wife and I got married last February, and during the photo shoot this little girl and her mom happened to be walking by," Scott Robertson wrote on a Reddit post. "The little girl thought my beautiful wife was the princess from her favorite book — the one she's holding."

Thankfully, wedding photographer Stephanie Cristalli was there to snap photos of the exchange.

"We were walking around taking photos and the little girl was just staring at the gorgeous bride," she told POPSUGAR. "We stopped to acknowledge her and to say hi and then the beautiful series just happened."

The bride, Shandace Lerma, didn't disappoint her princess-loving fan. She gave her a flower from her bouquet.

"The moment that these pictures captured was seriously the icing on the cake of an already perfect day," Scott told POPSUGAR. "As the groom, it just warmed my heart to see the beautiful reactions from both this little girl and my bride. My wife loves kids, so this was a very special moment for her."

He added: "This world needs more joy! This is such a small but powerful moment that brought joy to us on our special day."

