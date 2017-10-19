15 Halloween Bento Boxes That'll Get Your Kids in the Spooky Spirit

Whether your kids love the thrill of being spooked during Halloween or prefer the strictly cute treats, there are plenty of ways to have a little fun with their food. One of the ways people are getting in the spirit is by making Halloween bento boxes for lunch, and after seeing their creative ideas, you'll be inspired to try your own at home, too. From realistic-looking "bloody" fingers made with hot dogs and ketchup to not-at-all-scary ghost onigiri rice balls, there's a way for everyone to get in on this easy trend. One mom even created a spot-on Frankenstein's monster by mixing pureed peas with white rice to make a naturally dyed and delicious snack. Genius! If you're feeling crafty, read on to get all the Halloween lunchbox inspiration you could need thanks to these 15 bento box ideas.