Babies
This Is What It's Like to Watch Someone Else Deliver Your Baby
Parenting
Just Get Through the First Year
Pregnancy
According to POPSUGAR Readers, These Are the 5 Most Shopped Maternity Pieces
Calling All Wizards: A Harry Potter Party For Kids

Hogwarts fans, be warned! This fantastical Harry Potter party is going to blow your mind. An 11-year-old Gryffindor fan got the birthday party of a lifetime — complete with spell-casting classes, Hedwig the owl, and golden snitches — and every detail about it is completely copy-worthy. Get inspired to throw your own Hogwarts-themed bash, be it a birthday or a Halloween party, and check out this Harry Potter party for kids!

Source: Tradewind Tiaras

Welcome to Hogwarts!
A Special Friendly
Harry Potter Dessert Table
Harry Potter Birthday Cake
More Spell Book Goodness
Harry Potter Sugar Cookies
Golden Snitch Cake Pops
Harry Potter Table Centerpieces
Harry Potter Party Crafts and Activities
Personalized Harry Potter Party Favors
Classes, Spells, and Mixing Potions
Bubbly Harry Potter Beverages
Diana-Nguyen Diana-Nguyen 5 years
I'd want to have this kids' party now! It looks amazing!
