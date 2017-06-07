4 Hot Car Tips For Parents — Even If You Think It Could Never Happen to You

The best part of the Spring and Summer months — the sunshine and warm weather — can also be the worst part for some parents, should they make the fatal mistake of leaving their child in a hot car. Although many adults can't fathom making this kind of mistake, every year more and more tragic news stories are written about forgotten children, or those who locked themselves into a car while playing unattended, many of whom lose their lives. Leaving a child in a hot car is an unthinkable accident, and the fact that it could happen to any parent is truly scary.

According to Kars4Kids, 618 children have died as a result heatstroke after being left in a car since 1998. Of those deaths, 52 percent of them were the result of an adult accidentally forgetting a child in a car. During the Summer months, a car's temperature can hit 109 degrees (or more!) in under 15 minutes. However, a child's internal organs start shutting down once it reaches 104 degrees.



Firefighter Tragically Forgot His Toddler in a Hot Car for 8 Hours Related

A child's body heats up to three to five times faster than an adult's, which is part of the reason 87 percent of victims of vehicular heat stroke are 3 years old or younger. Kids and Cars wants parents to realize that even though they may think it can't and won't happen to them, a child dies, on average, every nine days from being left in a hot car.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kids and Cars believes that it's a combination of education and technology, not just being a superior parent, that can help prevent these tragedies from occurring. "The majority of parents are misinformed and would like to believe that they could never 'forget' their child in a vehicle," its website states. "The most dangerous mistake a parent or caregiver can make is to think leaving a child alone in a vehicle could never happen to them or their family."

Check out these four tips to help prevent this mistake from ever happening to your family.