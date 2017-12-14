4 Tried-and-True Hacks That Will Simplify Holiday Gifting For Your Extended Family

Part of the joy of the holidays is in giving — there's nothing like seeing your little one unwrap her fantasy present on Christmas morning or handing your SO something they've been wanting all year. But if you're part of a big family and your gift list is so long that you're becoming more stressed (and broke) than merry, it might be time to reevaluate how you exchange gifts. We spoke to POPSUGAR's editors to find out how they keep holiday gift-giving manageable despite their large families. Check out their tried-and-true holiday hacks ahead.