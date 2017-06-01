10 Tips For the Best Backyard Camping Experience

If a big family camping trip isn't on your agenda because of budget or personal preferences, consider adding a backyard staycation to your plans. Not only is camping close to home cost-effective, convenient, and a relatively small commitment for those who aren't nature-lovers, but it's also a great way to try things out for first-timers. Plus, your kiddos can still make those precious Summer memories. It's amazing how kids can connect with nature, even just steps away from all of their electronics, when parents check out these 10 backyard camping tips.