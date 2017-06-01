 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
10 Tips For the Best Backyard Camping Experience
Parenting
An ER Doctor's Kind Words Gave Me the Reassurance I Needed as a New Mom​
Parenting
A Mom Opens Up About Supporting Her Son's Love of Superheroes and Dresses
Unusual Baby Names
These Are the Unique Baby Names No One Uses Anymore
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 11  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
10 Tips For the Best Backyard Camping Experience

If a big family camping trip isn't on your agenda because of budget or personal preferences, consider adding a backyard staycation to your plans. Not only is camping close to home cost-effective, convenient, and a relatively small commitment for those who aren't nature-lovers, but it's also a great way to try things out for first-timers. Plus, your kiddos can still make those precious Summer memories. It's amazing how kids can connect with nature, even just steps away from all of their electronics, when parents check out these 10 backyard camping tips.

Related
How to Get a Decent Night's Sleep on a Camping Trip

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Little KidsKid ActivitiesSummerSpringCampingFall
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Summer
The 22 Things Our Editors Are Shopping This Month
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Best Pool Drink Floaties
Shopping
by Krista Jones
Classmate Befriends Girl With Special Needs
Little Kids
by Lauren Levy
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
Story of Infertility Struggles With Happy Ending
Pregnancy
by Eva Carper
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds