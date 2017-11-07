6 Ways Moms Can Elevate Their Daily Routines — Without Spending a Fortune!

Making confident and smart choices for you and your family gives you total boss status. We've partnered with Total Wireless to offer tips and tricks for making family life more organized, efficient, and fun.

In the midst of hectic days full of multitasking and activities, it can feel impossible for a mom to find a few minutes, let alone a full moment, to herself. There's a never-ending list of things that need to be done, emails to be sent, lunches to be packed — you know how it goes. But as a primary cog in the machine of life, it's essential that moms take a little bit of time each day to make sure their needs are taken care of.

You know the saying: "If mama isn't happy, then nobody is happy." There is definitely truth to that sentiment! Here are six easy ways to make mama happy on a daily basis and small gifts you can give yourself.



