6 Ways Moms Can Elevate Their Daily Routines — Without Spending a Fortune!

In the midst of hectic days full of multitasking and activities, it can feel impossible for a mom to find a few minutes, let alone a full moment, to herself. There's a never-ending list of things that need to be done, emails to be sent, lunches to be packed — you know how it goes. But as a primary cog in the machine of life, it's essential that moms take a little bit of time each day to make sure their needs are taken care of.
You know the saying: "If mama isn't happy, then nobody is happy." There is definitely truth to that sentiment! Here are six easy ways to make mama happy on a daily basis and small gifts you can give yourself.
The Gift of Time
Wake up half an hour earlier than normal. Sure, the extra sleep is always nice, but so is the tranquility of a house when you're the only one up. Use the time to read, savor a cup of coffee, or email with your friends. One rule: no household chores allowed!
The Gift of Friendship
Moms are always busy arranging play dates for kids but can't seem to find the time to arrange dates for themselves. Use the newfound time in the a.m. to (re)connect with friends online — via email or social media. Or buck the trend and write your friend a real letter with pen and paper.
The Gift of Technology
These days, moms need to be connected to communicate and be organized, which is why so many are turning to
shared* data/month for just $25 per line for 4 lines makes it most definitely a mom must have.
The Gift of Indulgence
Going to the spa on a regular basis is not something rooted in reality for most moms. But you can bring the spa experience home by investing in a facial tool like the
Foreo Luna 2. This cleaning brush and anti-aging device gives you a thorough clean and makes you feel like you just left the esthetician.
The Gift of Peace
Do you take a moment to breathe every now and again? No, really breathe, like deep breaths to center yourself. It's amazing how effective it can be when you actually do it. If you need a little nudge, an app like
Breathe will get you on the right track with reminders and words of encouragement.
The Gift of Entertainment
Sure, we use Amazon Prime religiously to get diapers, wipes, snacks, and batteries in two days, but there is a huge world of entertainment at our fingertips too. With the huge catalog of entertainment options on Amazon Prime, you can definitely sit back and relax every so often with a movie that doesn't feature cartoon characters.
We moms need to take care of ourselves, even if that self-care is a few luxurious minutes of each day. It's essential to your well-being, your sanity, and your ability to be the best mom you can be. Take the time for yourself and see what a difference it makes.
